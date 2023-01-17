Federal prosecutors get pleas and prison terms in Niagara Region cases

Jan. 17—BUFFALO — Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorneys Office for the Western District of New York reported a guilty plea and two prison terms in four federal criminal cases involving the Niagara Region.

A Canadian man, Edwin Ramirez-Cordones aka "El Fuerte", 46, of Ontario, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Court Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo to one count of bringing an alien to the U.S. at a place other than a designated port of entry. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

Prosecutors charged that, in May 2019, Ramirez-Cordones launched a boat from Ontario into the Niagara River with two individuals on board that he knew were not citizens or nationals of the U.S. Those individuals were identified as Leonardo Jiminez-De La Rosa and Rita Leida Montes Farfan.

In his plea, Ramirez-Cordones admitted that he navigated the boat across the Niagara River to the U.S., and stopped at the the Lewiston landing docks, even though he knew the docks were not a designated port of entry into the U.S. After his passengers disembarked from the boat at the docks, Ramirez-Cordones returned in the boat to Canada.

Jiminez-De La Rosa and Montes Farfan were met at the Lewiston docks by a Toronto woman, Mary Ann Langridge, 63, who was reportedly waiting to transport them further into the U.S. All three individuals were apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol agents who had spotted the incident.

Ramirez-Cordones admitted during his plea hearing that he was to be paid $8,500 for bringing the aliens to the U.S.

In addition to the guilty plea in the smuggling case, a North Tonawanda man will be heading back to prison for his conviction on a COVID-19 relief fraud count and for violating his supervised release.

Michael Kornaker, 52, of North Tonawanda, will serve 28 months in prison for his conviction on a charge of wire fraud and a violation of supervised release. The sentence was handed down by U.S. District Court Judge Richard J. Arcara.

Federal prosecutors said that between June and August 2020, shortly after he was freed on supervised released from federal prison, following a prior fraud-related conviction, Kornaker fraudulently applied for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) through the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). The EIDL program was designed to provide funds to small businesses or private, non-profit organizations that suffered substantial economic losses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kornaker was accused of applying for $60,500 by using the name and personal information of another person, without their permission.

In a separate COVID-19 relief fraud case, Leo Benevento, 57, of the Falls, was sentenced to serve one year probation and to pay $117,300 in restitution for his conviction on a single count of wire fraud. That sentence was also handed down by Arcara.

Prosecutors charged that Benevento fraudulently obtained two loans from the Small Business Association (SBA) under the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) Program. The SBA program was designed to provide low-interest loans to qualifying small businesses to help meet financial obligations and operating expenses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Benevento was accused of submitting two false applications for loans related to his businesses, WNY 24/7 Realty and Benevento Realty, "grossly inflating annual revenue and grossly underreporting annual expenses for the businesses." Prosecutors said that as a result of the falsified applications, the SBA approved and funded loans totaling $117,300 under the EIDL Program.

Prior to his sentencing, Benevento reimbursed the SBA for the fraudulently obtained loans.

And another Niagara Falls man his headed to prison for his conviction in a child pornography case.

U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra, Jr. sentenced Jonathon Cassatt, 36, of the Falls, to 28 years behind bars for his conviction on a single count of production of child pornography.

Cassatt was accused of repeatedly sexually abusing a child between the ages of 12 and 14 years old. The sexual abuse was reported to the Niagara Falls Police, who obtained a search warrant for Cassatt's cell phone.

During a search of the cell phone, images of the ongoing sexually abuse were discovered. Investigators also found other images of child pornography that Cassatt had downloaded from the internet.