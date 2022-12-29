Federal prosecutors are probing Rep-elect George Santos' finances after he admitted to lying about some of his work and education history: reports

Incoming GOP Rep. George Santos of New York at the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 19, 2022. Wade Vandervort / AFP via Getty Images

Federal prosecutors are looking into Rep-elect George Santos' finances, per media reports.

Santos has admitted to lying about parts of his work and education history.

Santos' most recent financial disclosure shows a $750,000 salary from a company he founded.

Republican Rep-elect George Santos has already admitted to lying about parts of his resume. Now, it's his money that's drawing federal scrutiny.

The US Attorney's office for the Eastern District of New York is looking into his finances, a source familiar with the matter told CNN and CBS.

The probe is not a formal investigation at this time and is focused on the source of his wealth, per ABC News.

When Santos first ran for Congress in 2020, he listed a salary of $55,000 and no assets, public filings show, ABC News reported. Santos' most recent financial disclosure, filed in September, shows a salary of $750,000 and various assets and dividends that amount to at least $2.6 million. The salary is drawn from Devolder Organization, a company he founded in 2021.

Santos also lent $705,000 to his campaign through Devolder, per a Federal Election Commission form filed on December 8. That move, as the Daily Beast reported, may not be legal.

The news of the probe comes on the heels of a New York Times investigation, released on January 19, that revealed Santos lied about several parts of his resume, including his higher education and work history.

Santos previously claimed he had worked at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup. On Monday, he admitted that sections of his work history – including the stints at both Goldman and Citigroup — were made up.

"My sins here are embellishing my resume. I'm sorry," Santos, 34, told the New York Post on Monday.

Among the other controversies Santos has recently been caught in are false claims of a Jewish ancestry and falsely claiming to have graduated from Baruch College in 2010.

Santos has said he still intends to take his seat in the House in January.

Santos did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

