Federal prosecutors reject Pittsburgh synagogue shooter’s request for re-trial

Federal prosecutors rejected the Pittsburgh synagogue shooter’s request for a re-trial after he was sentenced to death.

Robert Bowers killed 11 worshipers at the Tree of Life Synagogue in October 2018. He was convicted in June 2023.

The appeal claimed that his jury was not diverse enough and that they were not properly instructed.

It also claimed Bowers should not be convicted of a hate crime.

The government said the appeal either recycled old arguments or raised new issues improperly.

Mental health resources are available at 1027healingpartnership.org for anyone for whom this brings up difficult feelings. As always, call 911 to report threats.

