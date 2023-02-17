Federal prosecutors request another 25 years in prison for R. Kelly

Federal prosecutors have requested R. Kelly be sentenced to another 25 years in prison for his child pornography convictions in Chicago, which would keep him behind bars for what would likely be the rest of his life.

The disgraced R&B singer was convicted in September 2022 of three counts each of producing child pornography and enticement of minors for sex. It came months after a federal judge in New York sentenced Kelly to 30 years in prison for racketeering and sex trafficking.

That sentence alone ensures the 56-year-old performer would not be eligible for parole until he is he is around 80. Should a judge agree to both the 25-year sentence and another request that Kelly begin serving his Chicago sentence only after the New York sentence is fully served, the crooner would not be eligible for release until closer to his 100th birthday.

“The only way to ensure Kelly does not reoffend is to impose a sentence that will keep him in prison for the rest of his life,” said a 37-page recommendation filed on Thursday.

Prosecutors went on to describe Kelly’s behavior as “sadistic,” calling him “a serial sexual predator” with no remorse who “poses a serious danger to society.”

Kelly’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, on the other hand, has requested the singer be sentenced to 10 years in prison for his convictions in Chicago. She noted the average life expectancy of inmates is 64, and that Kelly would have to “defy all statistical odds to make it out of prison alive,” even with just his New York prison sentence.

He is slated to be sentenced on Thursday.

With News Wire Services