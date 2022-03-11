Federal prosecutors respond to accusations from Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s lawyers, saying she ‘invented a tale of victimhood’

Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun/TNS
Alex Mann and Lee O. Sanderlin, Baltimore Sun
·3 min read

BALTIMORE — Federal prosecutors fired back Friday afternoon against arguments raised by Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn last month, dismissing her claims of vindictive prosecution as baseless and lacking legal merit.

Last month, Mosby’s defense filed a series of motions accusing federal prosecutors including U.S. Attorney Erek Barron of harboring animosity against the city’s two-term elected prosecutor. The defense lawyers claimed the U.S. attorney’s office brought charges against her because they disagreed with her politically and personally, and said her indictment should be dismissed.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Leo Wise, who is leading Mosby’s prosecution, and two other federal prosecutors authored the response filed Friday. They wrote that Mosby’s defense argument amounted to personal attack on Wise, Barron and prosecutor Stephen Schenning. Not supported by fact, law or logic, they said, it was part of a pattern of Mosby lashing out at any authority investigating her.

“Name calling is not facts and that is all the Defendant offers,” federal prosecutors wrote.

The Jan. 13 indictment charged Mosby with two counts of perjury and two counts of making false statements.

Mosby falsely claimed the coronavirus pandemic caused her financial hardship to make early withdrawals from her retirement savings under the federal CARES act, according to the indictment. She used the roughly $81,000 to make down payments on a pair of properties in Florida.

Federal prosecutors said she lied on the loan applications by failing to disclose a tax lien and claiming a house near Orlando was going to be a second home when she had already lined up a company to run it as a rental, a maneuver to secure a lower interest rate.

Mosby and her lawyer, A. Scott Bolden, have publicly assailed federal prosecutors as being biased against her and filing frivolous charges. Mosby said she was targeted because they don’t approve of her policies and claimed the indictment was meant to prevent her from being reelected. The primary is June 28; Mosby has not filed to run yet.

Her defense formalized their public allegations into a long-shot legal argument last month. The pleading accused Barron of making a disparaging comment about Mosby while he was a lawmaker in Annapolis and highlighted Wise’s donations to some of Mosby’s opponents in the 2018 election.

“The Defendant has invented a tale of victimhood in an attempt to deflect attention from her own behavior,” federal prosecutors wrote in Friday’s filing. “As the evidence at trial will show, the only thing the Defendant is a victim of is her own lies and choices.”

Mosby’s attorney did not respond to a request for comment Friday afternoon. The U.S. attorney’s office declined to comment beyond what was said in the filing.

The lengthy response from federal prosecutors Friday defended Wise, Schenning and Barron.

It comes one day after the U.S. attorney’s office filed a superseding indictment against Mosby.

Made public Thursday, the new charging document added no new offenses, but prosecutors provided further evidence to support their charges that Mosby lied to lenders to receive more favorable financial terms for two Florida vacation homes: an eight-bedroom rental near Disney World and a condo on the state’s Gulf Coast.

———

Recommended Stories

  • Joey Torres vows ‘a good fight’ after state files charges for running for mayor

    Former Paterson Mayor Joey Torres now faces state criminal contempt charges for launching a new mayoral campaign.

  • Shanghai residents bristle as authorities turn COVID screws

    An uncompromising response to a spike in local COVID-19 cases in the Chinese financial hub of Shanghai is testing the resolve of residents, with a wave of school closures and other draconian measures causing disruptions throughout the city. China's health authority said another 76 asymptomatic local infections were found in Shanghai on Wednesday, and authorities have been sealing off schools, residential compounds and office blocks as part of a "dynamic clearance" approach aimed at shutting down each new transmission route as soon as it arises. China has insisted its "zero-COVID" strategy is cost-effective and saves lives, even as other countries seek to coexist with a virus that has killed 6 million people worldwide.

  • 'It's a political move': Relatives defend Lakeland siblings accused in U.S. Capitol riot

    Gabriel Pollock said he considers his brother and sister victims of politics after they were charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot.

  • CMPD officer charged with DWI after she ran into a sign. ‘Disheartening,’ chief says

    “Professional accountability is a priority for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Officers are expected to maintain this standard at all times.”

  • Ex-Trump Aide Mark Meadows Faces Scrutiny Over Voter Registration After Report on North Carolina Home

    The New Yorker reports that Meadows never owned the home where he was registered to vote in the 2020 election

  • ‘Serious escalation’: US believes North Korea testing intercontinental missile

    Pyongyang launches were to test parts of intercontinental ballistic missile and not satellite surveillance system, US concludes Kim Jong-un at the National Aerospace Development Administration in Pyongyang, in this handout from the Korean Central News Agency. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images The US believes North Korea is testing a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in what the Biden administration called a “serious escalation” that would trigger more sanctions. Pyongyang conducted two re

  • Seth Meyers Blasts Bill Barr’s Media Tour: ‘Interviewing This Charlatan Is Such a Waste of Time’ (Video)

    “You’re like a person who stopped watching ‘Game of Thrones’ because it was too violent in the second-to-last episode," Meyers said

  • Australia pledges $28 billion to expand defense personnel

    STORY: Australia has been boosting its defence spending over the past few years as China looks to step up its presence in the Indo-Pacific region. Last year, Australia entered into a deal to buy nuclear submarines from the United States and Britain.The planned expansion would see the number of defence personnel rise to 80,000, a level not seen since the Vietnam War. Defence Minister Peter Dutton said it was critical to supplement Australia's defence capabilities to make it "a credible partner" with the United States, Britain and NATO.Last week, leaders of the Quad grouping of countries - the United States, India, Australia and Japan - agreed that what is happening to Ukraine should not be allowed to happen in the Indo-Pacific, amid concerns about Taiwan, a self-ruled island claimed by China.Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton said "If people think that the ambitions within the Indo-Pacific are restricted just to Taiwan and that there won't be knock on impacts if we don't provide a deterrence effect and work closely with our colleagues and with our allies, then they don't understand the lessons of history," Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton said.

  • Scott, Rubio vote against bill to fund federal government and provide aid to Ukraine

    Both of Florida’s senators voted against a bill to fund the federal government through September after Sen. Rick Scott failed in his effort earlier in the day to decouple aid for Ukraine from the larger government spending package.

  • Large boulders tumble across Blue Ridge Parkway, prompting multi-day closure in NC

    The slide is Mount Mitchell and Craggy Gardens Visitor Center.

  • Kootenai Republican in call says he wants to infiltrate Democrats, funnel money to GOP

    A Kootenai County Republican in a call said the local GOP planned to install an “antisemitic troll” as party chair of the Kootenai Democrats.

  • Prince William's Misreported Comments About Seeing War in Europe Struck a Nerve For a Reason

    The royal family is usually careful about the remarks they make, but Prince William found himself in hot water on Wednesday for misreported comments he made while visiting the Ukrainian Cultural Center in London. William ultimately only commented that it was “very alien” to see images like those we’re seeing out of Ukraine “in Europe,” early […]

  • Russia's Lavrov says West behaving dangerously over Ukraine

    STORY: There was no discussion of a ceasefire and the talks had focused on humanitarian questions,&nbsp;Lavrov&nbsp;said.He said the venue for diplomacy should be Belarus, an ally of Moscow where Russian and Ukrainian officials have already held several rounds of talks.The talks in Belarus have so far yielded only limited progress on opening up humanitarian corridors.Lavrov warned the West against supplying lethal weapons to Ukraine and "encouraging" foreign mercenaries to fight in the conflict.Lavrov&nbsp;said Russian President Vladimir Putin would not refuse a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy but it would have to be substantive and focus on specifics.

  • Man charged with felony battery for SoFi Stadium altercation

    A man was charged in connection with a fight outside SoFi Stadium during the NFC title game that left a 49ers fan in a medically induced coma, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

  • SoFi's (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Just Bought Stock, But the Ownership Structure is a Mixed Bag

    Sometimes we can see more about the future of a young company based on what insiders do instead of what they say. That is why we will go through the ownership structure of SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI ), and see which insiders are serious about the long-term future of the company.

  • NYC suspect who hit Asian man with hammer has 47 prior arrests, threatens killing spree when she is released

    An individual wanted for hitting an Asian man with a hammer on a Manhattan subway platform has been charged with hate crimes and ordered held on a $300,000 bail on Friday. Christian Jeffers, who reportedly identifies as a woman, was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the attack, which occurred on the 7th Avenue and West 14th Street station on the 1/2/3 line in Chelsea on Tuesday night. Jeffers, 48, and the unidentified victim, 29, reportedly bumped into each other and got into an argument.

  • Woman whose rape DNA led to her arrest to sue San Francisco

    The woman whose DNA from a sexual assault case was used by San Francisco police to arrest her in an unrelated property crime plans to sue the city, her attorney said Thursday. The woman has filed notice of a possible federal lawsuit because she feels betrayed by police officers who broke her trust and violated her rights, said her attorney, Adante Pointer. Pointer declined to identify his client.

  • Daytona Beach stabbings: Suspect arrested for stabbing, cutting throats of married couple, sheriff says

    Police officers have made an arrest in the brutal murders of a Daytona Beach couple.

  • Chief: Second Joplin officer won't recover from shooting

    Rowland announced that patrol officer Jake Reed's family said he was being prepared to donate organs. Benjamin Cooper died after being shot in the initial confrontation on Tuesday. A third officer, Rick Hirshey, was also shot and was in serious but stable condition Thursday, Rowland said.

  • Jussie Smollett sentencing: Legal experts weigh in after actor learns fate

    The former "Empire" star, 39, was sentenced to 150 days in jail, 30 months of felony probation and was ordered to pay $120,106 in restitution to the city of Chicago.