Federal prosecutors to seek death penalty for Buffalo mass shooter

Federal prosecutors announced Friday they will seek the death penalty against Payton Gendron, the gunman who shot and killed 10 Black people at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo in 2022.

In a notice filed Friday morning, prosecutors said Gendron "expressed bias, hatred, and contempt toward Black persons and his animus toward Black persons played a role in the killings." It was the racially-motivated nature of his crimes, among other reasons, that factored into their decision to pursue the death penalty, they said.

Gendron, 20, is already serving a sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole after he pleaded guilty to state charges of murder and hate-motivated domestic terrorism in the 2022 attack.

New York does not have capital punishment, but the Justice Department had the option of seeking the death penalty in a separate federal hate crimes case. Gendron had promised to plead guilty in that case if prosecutors agreed not to seek the death penalty.

There was no immediate comment from the victims' families or prosecutors.

The plaza and surrounding streets are filled and going with memorials on May 25, 2022 for the people who were killed in a racially motivated shooting at Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Ave. in Buffalo, NY on May 14. Tops is busy with activity as it prepares to open at some point. They did not want to give a timeline of when that would occur.

The Justice Department has made federal death penalty cases a rarity since the election of President Joe Biden, a Democrat who opposes capital punishment. Attorney General Merrick Garland instituted a moratorium on federal executions in 2021 pending a review of procedures. Although the moratorium does not prevent prosecutors from seeking death sentences, the Justice Department has done so sparingly.

It successfully sought the death penalty for a antisemitic gunman who murdered 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue. It also went ahead last year with an effort to get the death sentence against an Islamic extremist who killed eight people on a New York City bike path, though a lack of a unanimous jury meant that prosecution resulted in a life sentence.

The Justice Department has declined to pursue the death penalty in other mass killings. It passed on seeking the execution of a gunman who killed 23 people at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.

Relatives of the victims in Buffalo have expressed mixed views on whether they think federal prosecutors should pursue the death penalty in that case.

On May 14, 2022, Gendron attacked shoppers and workers with a semi-automatic rifle at a Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo after driving more than 200 miles (320 kilometers) from his home in rural Conklin, New York.

New York State troopers block access to the end of Amber Hill Road in Conklin, NY, the home of 18-year-old Payton Gendron, who is accused of killing 10 people in a supermarket in Buffalo on Saturday, May 14, 2022. More than a dozen marked and unmarked police cars line the street in front of the home.

He chose the business for its location in a predominantly Black neighborhood and livestreamed the massacre from a camera attached to his tactical helmet.

The dead, who ranged in age from 32 to 86, included eight customers, the store security guard and a church deacon who drove shoppers to and from the store with their groceries. Three people were wounded but survived.

Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo was the scene of a mass shooting on May 14, 2022. Ten people were killed and 3 others injured.

The rifle Gendron fired was marked with racial slurs and phrases including “The Great Replacement,” a reference to a conspiracy theory that there’s a plot to diminish the influence of white people.

Mark Talley, whose 63-year-old mother, Geraldine Talley, was killed, has said he’d rather Gendron be imprisoned for life in the community he attacked than be executed.

“I want that pain to eat at him every second of every day for the rest of his life,” he said after Gendron’s guilty plea in state court.

