Federal prosecutors seek to dismiss 161 charges against Port Clinton doctor

Jun. 4—Federal prosecutors filed a motion on Wednesday to dismiss more than 160 charges against a former Port Clinton physician accused of overprescribing medication.

But defense attorneys for William Bauer, who faces 270 charges for distributing controlled substances and health care fraud, responded Thursday by opposing the motion to dismiss of certain charges without prejudice — meaning prosecutors are not necessarily precluded from refiling charges.

"By seeking to dismiss 161 of the currently pending charges without prejudice, the government seeks to hold those charges in reserve to be used against defendant for a second assault, after it loses the first," Dr. Bauer's attorney, John Gibbons, wrote in his filing in U.S. District Court in Toledo on Thursday.

Mr. Gibbons asked Judge Jack Zouhary to require prosecutors to dismiss the select charges with prejudice or proceed to trial on all 270 counts. A trial is scheduled for July 6.

Federal prosecutors did not give clear indication in the motion why the government sought to dismiss multiple charges, potentially leaving the physician to face 109 charges. Messages were not not returned Thursday from a Department of Justice spokesman or Mr. Gibbons.

The judge had yet to file a decision by Thursday afternoon.

Mr. Gibbons argued this "tactic" by federal prosecutors comes nearly two years after Dr. Bauer was required to post "a clearly excessive $1 million bond" and prevented him from practicing medicine.

"This tactic, if allowed to succeed, will allow the government to harass the defendant, defeat rather than promote judicial economy, permit the government to improve its case for a second trial, force the defendant to spend himself to destruction defending multiple cases, enable the government to engage in forum shopping, and increase the likelihood that retaliation will result in the conviction of an innocent man," Mr. Gibbons wrote.

The physician was indicted by a federal grand jury on Aug. 14, 2019 with 215 counts and additional counts were added in a superseding indictment on Nov. 23, 2019.

Between 2015 and 2018, Dr. Bauer improperly distributed thousands of doses of addictive opioids such as fentanyl, oxycodone, and morphine, according to the indictment.

In January, 2017, Dr. Bauer was notified by the State Medical Board of Ohio that he failed to comply with reporting requirements related to prescribing opioids for 13 patients, according to the state's license website. He was later reprimanded, ordered to pay a $7,500 fine, and ordered to take a class about prescribing controlled substances.

In May, 2018, he filed a lawsuit against the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology for terminating his board certification. That lawsuit was later dismissed.

