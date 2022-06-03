Federal prosecutors seek to keep Schwartz detained

Jun. 3—Federal prosecutors are seeking to have Rueben Schwartz detained pending trial after the Conneaut resident was charged with money laundering, citing allegations that Schwartz offered $100,000 to have a Conneaut Police Department detective killed.

On May 26, a magistrate ruled Schwartz could be released on $25,000 secured bond and $25,000 unsecured bond, with conditions, according to court records.

Schwartz was indicted on one count of money laundering, and is accused of selling a pair of properties in exchange for money from drug sales.

A motion to revoke that order filed on Wednesday quoted testimony from a special agent at the May 26 hearing, stating Schwartz offered a person $100,000 to kill a CPD detective about a week after the detective interviewed Schwartz. The person declined to participate in the plot and reported the incident to law enforcement.

In the affidavit seeking an arrest warrant for Schwartz, investigators said while Conneaut police officers were searching his home, Schwartz said if he wanted to shoot the detective, he would already be dead.

The motion also states that Schwartz threatened to kill a witness in an investigation into the fire that destroyed a building owned by Schwartz's company in Conneaut.

During the detention hearing, a special agent claimed Schwartz had a pattern of getting others to do his criminal work.

Federal defendants can only be detained pending trial when no condition or combination of conditions can assure the appearance of the defendant and the safety of any other person and the community, according to the motion.

A response to the prosecutor's motion from Schwartz's attorneys states the prosecution is relying on statements of people with "a clear and apparent animus" against Schwartz.

The conditions set for Schwartz's release, including electronic monitoring, home confinement and removing firearms from his home and other properties would not prevent Schwartz from carrying out threats through third parties, the government argued in the motion.

The defense's response also noted that Schwartz was not charged with a crime in which there is a presumption against pre-trial release.

Prosecutors cited a similar case in which a defendant threatened a co-conspirator, and the defendant was detained. Prosecutors claimed in the motion that Schwartz's conduct in this case was more serious than the conduct in the other case.

The defense cited a racketeering case where the court found conditions could be imposed to ensure the defendant would appear for trial and would pose no danger to the community.

Schwartz is scheduled to be arraigned this morning, June 3, in Cleveland.