Federal prosecutors think a flooded server room at Mar-a-Lago containing surveillance footage is 'suspicious'

This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, 2022, and redacted by in part by the FBI, shows a photo of documents seized during the Aug. 8 search by the FBI of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Department of Justice via AP

Federal prosecutors are investigating Trump and some members of his staff for obstruction of justice, CNN reports.

One maintenance worker at Mar-a-Lago helped an aide move classified documents ahead of the August FBI search.

The same worker later drained a pool and flooded a server room containing surveillance logs.

Federal prosecutors investigating former President Donald Trump are suspicious of a series of events in October where a Mar-a-Lago employee drained a swimming pool and flooded a server room containing surveillance footage, CNN reports. The flooded room came two months after the FBI raided the residence and seized classified documents.

The Department of Justice is investigating Trump over his handling of classified documents that were brought with the former president back to his personal residence. In addition, prosecutors are reportedly investigating any attempts to obstruct justice that the former president or a member of his team may have done over the course of that documents investigation.

CNN reports the special counsel's office is — in addition to Trump himself and his body man Walt Nauta — focussing their obstruction of justice investigation on a Mar-a-Lago maintenance worker.

This worker, who was not named in the report, was said to have aided Nauta in moving boxes of classified documents prior to the August search. The same worker was responsible for draining the pool and flooding the IT room.

The Trump Organization was subpoenaed for surveillance footage from Mar-a-Lago in summer 2022, prior to the FBI search in August, according to CNN.

Per CNN, prosecutors heard testimony that the IT equipment stored in the flooded room was not damaged during the flood.

