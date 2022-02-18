Federal prosecutors unseal new indictment accusing former CT lawmaker, his wife and business associates of stealing COVID relief and other funds

Federal prosecutors on Friday unsealed a new indictment against former state Rep. Michael DiMassa that raises the total amount of federal grant money he is accused of stealing to more than $1 million and brings new theft and conspiracy charges against his wife and two associates.

DiMassa, who also held a variety of positions in the West Haven city government, and his business associate associate John Bernardo, had been charged previously with stealing more than $600,000 in federal COVID relief money distributed to West Haven, but are both named in the new indictment.

Also charged in the indictment were Dimassa’s wife, Lauren Knox, and John Trasacco, another business associate.

Trasacco is accused of creating two dummy corporations, L&H company and JIL Sanitation Services, that he and DiMassa allegedly used to bill West Haven for non-existent COVID-related supplies and services. Among other things, federal prosecutors said the two billed the city for cleaning a school building that the indictment said “had been vacant and abandoned for years.”

The indictment accuses Knox of conspiring with DiMassa to steal about $148,000 for their own use from money set aside by West Haven for a youth violence prevention programs. They are accused of creating phony invoices for in-home counseling, cleaning supplies, special needs hourly service, wi-fi assistance for low and moderate income families, counseling services, support group supplies and other services.

Federal prosecutors allege that when Knox submitted the vouchers for payment, she deposited a portion of the money in a personal account. Over the period of the indictment, from July 2020 until in or about October 2020, prosecutors said she collected 16 checks while providing no services to West Haven.

The indictment lays out the conspiracy that previously charged against DiMassa and Bernardo, when they were first arrested in October and November. The two are accused of creating another phony business, Compass Investment Group, and using it as a vehicle to steal about $637,000 in federal money allocated to West Haven to defray the costs associated with the corona virus pandemic.

Story continues

Federal prosecutors said the two billed the city for a long list of services that included “as COVID-19 Legal + Lobbying + Site work for COVID-19 Clinic, Consulting Service-Legislative Review Executive Orders - COVID-19, Consulting Service-Suppo1i Staff Services, Monitors/Security Site (April 2021-May 2021), and Consulting Service Lobbying Service - COVID-19 Federal.” In reality, the indictment charges, the two did nothing for he city.

The four are charged, collectively, with conspiracy, fraud and aiding and abetting.

DiMassa and Bernardo pleaded not guilty during a remote teleconference producing at U.S. District Court in New Haven. Trasacco and Knox were presented in court in New Haven in person and will enter pleas at a later date. All four a free on bail.

Over a dozen years, DiMassi has held positions in West Haven City Hall that include administrative assistant to the West Haven City Council, clerk of the West Haven City Council, assistant to the West Haven mayor, and assistant to the West Haven registrar of voters.

In late 2020, West Haven’s Democratic Mayor Nancy Rossi designated him as one of two city officials empowered to approve spending on COVID-19 issues.

Prosecutors and FBI agents have said that some of the thefts associated with the Compass investment group appear to correspond with DiMassa’s purchase of tens of thousands of dollars in gambling chips at the Mohegan Sun casino.

After his arrest, DiMassa was stripped of his legislative committee and leadership assignments and resigned from the General Assembly.