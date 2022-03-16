US central bank raises interest rates for first time since 2018

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell

The US Federal Reserve is raising interest rates for the first time since 2018 in an attempt to bring fast-rising prices under control.

The US central bank said it was lifting its benchmark rate by 0.25% and signalled plans for further rate rises in the months head.

The moves come as the economy faces new uncertainty caused by the Ukraine war and coronavirus outbreaks in China.

They are expected to have widespread global repercussions.

By raising rates, the Fed will make it more expensive for households, businesses and governments to borrow.

It is hoping that will cool demand for goods and services, helping to ease price inflation in the US, which hit a new 40-year high of 7.9% last month.

The bank is trying to pull off a "high-wire act" says Diane Swonk, chief economist at accounting firm Grant Thornton.

Move too slowly and inflation could become entrenched, eroding living standards over time. Move too fast and the Fed risks knocking growth in the US and abroad.

"They want to dampen down the pressures of inflation without derailing the global economy," she says.

The plans represent a seismic shift in policy from the bank overseeing the world's largest economy. The Fed moved cautiously to raise interest rates after the financial crisis of 2008 and slashed them again when the coronavirus pandemic hit.

In addition to rate rises, the Fed will also be winding down other stimulus, including massive purchases of Treasury securities and other assets that it started to stabilize markets at the beginning of the coronavirus crisis.

And while the bank has certainly raised rates before, it has not faced this kind of inflation in decades.

"It's no longer just raising rates to accommodate stronger growth," Ms Swonk says. "Actually chasing inflation as opposed to pre-empting inflation is a very different concept."

Story continues

The rate increase announced Wednesday will push the target range for the bank's key rates to 0.25%-0.5%. Projections released after the Fed's meeting show officials expect the interest rate to rise to almost 2% by the end of the year.

Some say the Fed has moved too slowly.

In the UK - where inflation hit 5.5% in January - the Bank of England has already raised rates twice and is expected to do so again on Thursday.

Officials in many other countries, including South Africa, Brazil and South Korea, have also acted.

By holding off, the Fed increased uncertainty about how far it will have to raise rates and how quickly.

That's a problem - and not just in the US, says Maurice Obstfeld, professor of economics at the University of California, Berkeley.

"If you're in the UK or a wealthy continental European country, it's not a terribly big deal," he says.

"But if you're in a small emerging market where there have been inflationary prices - which is sort of everywhere outside of Asia - then I think you do have to worry about the repercussions, because you are entering a situation of greater fragility on international capital markets and you're on the front line of that."

When the US raises interest rates, investors often redirect money from riskier economies, deflating the value of local currencies.

That puts pressure on governments - especially those with large amounts of debt in dollars - at a time when budgets were already under strain from the Covid crisis.

It's not the Fed's job to focus on spill-over effects, says Professor Obstfeld, who is also a fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

"The ultimate factor that is destabilizing or potentially destabilizing for global markets is out-of-control US inflation," he says.

Companies have blamed the price increases on supply shortages, logistics disruptions and wage increases as they compete for workers in a competitive job market.

So far demand has remained strong, despite the wage gains lagging inflation.