Federal Realty Investment Trust's (NYSE:FRT) investors will be pleased with their 21% return over the last year

It hasn't been the best quarter for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 10% in that time. While that might be a setback, it doesn't negate the nice returns received over the last twelve months. Looking at the full year, the company has easily bested an index fund by gaining 16%.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Federal Realty Investment Trust was able to grow EPS by 101% in the last twelve months. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 16% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about Federal Realty Investment Trust as it was before. This could be an opportunity.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Federal Realty Investment Trust the TSR over the last 1 year was 21%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Federal Realty Investment Trust has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 21% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 1.7% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Federal Realty Investment Trust better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Federal Realty Investment Trust you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

