New federal requirements show airlines damage thousands of wheelchairs each year

SARASOTA, Fla. – After a United Airlines flight three years ago, Isabelle Briar ripped open her thumb as she pushed her wheelchair away from the gate. The airline had cracked the metal grip ring, leaving a sharp, protruding shard.

The same airline ignored Cindy Otis’ complaint about damage to her power chair in 2006, responding weeks later and only after she had an attorney write a letter threatening to sue.

In 2017, U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., boarded a flight hours after writing federal Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao. Duckworth wanted to know why the agency again delayed requiring airlines to track damage to wheelchairs and scooters.

Upon landing, the Army veteran and amputee noticed her wheelchair no longer moved.

“They bent the metal bracket with the casters,” Duckworth said. “We’re talking about heavy-duty metal. I wonder, how are you managing to break these chairs?”

Not confident the U.S. Department of Transportation would implement the tracking rule it proposed years earlier, Duckworth slipped a provision into last year’s reauthorization of the Federal Aviation Administration to make it law.

It passed. Now, for the first time, major commercial airlines must tell the Department of Transportation each month how often they gate-check wheelchairs and scooters, as well as how often passengers report those devices as damaged, lost, delayed or stolen.

That requirement took effect in December, but some airlines reported challenges providing accurate figures that month.

Between January and September – the latest month for which data is available – U.S. carriers reported having mishandled at least 7,747 chairs. That's an average of 29 times a day.

While it’s just 1.6% of the chairs and scooters checked on flights, dozens of travelers told USA TODAY Network that damage to their mobility aids can have significant medical, emotional and financial consequences. Some avoid flying altogether, saying the risks are too great.

“They are essential mobility equipment. It’s important stuff,” said Ben Mattlin, a Los Angeles writer and power chair user. “God, if that many pets were injured every day, it'd be an uproar.”

Duckworth said the general public fails to grasp the severity of the situation when a wheelchair is damaged or lost.

“These medical devices are essentially a part of a disabled person’s body,” Duckworth said. “Imagine if in a single year (that many) people had their legs broken by an airline as a result of flying. The effect is the same.”

United Airlines did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Wheelchairs aren't objects

Travelers blamed a common misunderstanding for much of the damage: People see their chairs as objects rather than critical, customized extensions of their bodies that enable independence.

“We literally cannot function without them,” said Briar, a video game streamer from Nebraska who uses a manual chair.

It’s not just about being able to move.

Chairs also can provide features to support breathing, manage blood pressure and facilitate communication. They are custom-fitted to keep users secure and to minimize pressure sores leading to costly hospitalizations. Some people can walk short distances without an aid, but need chairs most of the time because of severe pain, bad balance, weak bones, injury-prone joints, nerve dysfunction or other chronic health conditions.

Because wheelchairs are not one-size-fits-all, they can take weeks to repair and sometimes cost thousands of dollars to replace a single part. Daily users require devices that routinely cost as much as a car, and the most specialized power chairs might cost as much as a small house.

If the damage from a flight isn’t immediately devastating, or if airlines refuse to pay for repairs, some people said they have lived with broken mobility aids.

