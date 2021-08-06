Federal retrial of 1999 murder case ends with conviction

Aug. 5—Jurors found a McIntosh County man whose state murder conviction was reversed last year by the U.S. Supreme Court on jurisdictional grounds guilty of three felonies filed in federal court.

Patrick D. Murphy, 52, who denied while testifying Wednesday any involvement in the 1999 death of George Jacobs, was acquitted of a fourth charge alleging he had kidnapped an eyewitness. Murphy was sentenced to death in 2000 after being convicted of first-degree murder in McIntosh County, but federal jurors found him guilty of second-degree murder.

Charges, which included murder, murder in perpetration of a kidnapping, kidnapping resulting with death and kidnapping, were filed in federal court because the crimes alleged by prosecutors were committed by and against members of a federally recognized tribe in Indian country. A sentencing date has yet to be set.