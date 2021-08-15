There are new federal rules involving 401(k) rollovers to IRAs. Here's what to know

Russ Wiles, Arizona Republic
·6 min read

If you have amassed a large or even small fortune in your 401(k) retirement plan at work, an important decision eventually awaits: What should you do with the money when you retire or otherwise leave the company?

One quandary is whether to keep the money in the company retirement plan (if that option is available) or roll it into an Individual Retirement Account to maintain your tax-sheltered status for a while longer.

It’s obviously a key issue for those heading into retirement but it also affects a lot of younger people who voluntarily leave for various reasons. They, too, face 401(k) rollover decisions.

►Your retirement savings could take a hit: What you need to know about taxes

►How good are you with finances?: Take the quiz

Reflecting the magnitude of this decision, the U.S. Department of Labor, which oversees many types of retirement plans, has issued new rules that affect financial advisers and their clients. The regulations are complex and largely beyond the scope of this column. But they focus on potential conflicts of interest and what obligations your adviser owes you to help make a wise choice.

"The decision to roll over assets from a plan to an IRA is often the single most important financial decision a plan participant makes, involving a lifetime of retirement savings," the department said in a lengthy explanation of the new guidelines. The intent of the rules is to "promote investment advice that is in the best interest of retirement investors."

Even if you don't work with a financial adviser, the issues raised can help guide you in pursuing a better rollover outcome.

According to a report by Financial Engines, American employees are missing out on an average $1,336 every year because they are not saving enough for their company&#39;s 401(k) match, and not getting potentially &quot;free money&quot; back for meeting the match. &#xa9;istockphoto.com/jygallery (courtesy)
According to a report by Financial Engines, American employees are missing out on an average $1,336 every year because they are not saving enough for their company's 401(k) match, and not getting potentially "free money" back for meeting the match. ©istockphoto.com/jygallery (courtesy)

Tax deferment and more options

Rollovers are movements of money from one tax-sheltered plan into another, especially switches from 401(k)-style accounts into IRAs. There's no requirement to roll or transfer money from a workplace plan into an IRA held at a brokerage or other custodial firm when leaving a job, but it's often the best option as you can continue deferring taxes.

Also, with a brokerage IRA, you often have a wider choice of investments compared to what's offered in your workplace plan. Other common reasons to make the switch include not wanting to leave assets behind at a former employer and wanting to consolidate assets.

American households as of mid-2020 held $10.8 trillion in IRAs, representing 34% of all retirement assets, according to a recent report from the Investment Company Institute, a mutual fund trade group. However, only about 12% of households contribute new money to traditional or Roth IRAs, the report added, meaning rollovers and investment gains account for most of the increases in these accounts.

"Rollovers from employer-sponsored retirement plans have fueled the growth in IRAs," the institute said.

Story continues below.

Targeting advisers' conflicts of interest

The new Department of Labor regulations, which took effect in February and likely will be enforced starting in December, seek to prohibit advisers from receiving payments from third-party investment companies that create conflicts of interest when dispensing rollover guidance.

In other words, not all advisers are fiduciaries who put their clients' best interests first.

"That's what this rule is trying to make clear," said Alan Norris, an Arizona-certified financial planner and a fiduciary for 401(k) plans. As of December, advisers handling IRA rollovers will have to assert in writing that they are indeed fiduciaries, he added.

►More: How to Manage Your 401(k) Without Lifting a Finger

When advisers act as fiduciaries they must, among other things, disclose conflicts of interest, offer prudent advice, charge reasonable fees, disclose why rolling money into an IRA is in your best interest and act with undivided loyalty (meaning an adviser can’t put his or her interests ahead of yours). For "prudent" advice, advisers are supposed to provide guidance and exercise judgment as other knowledgeable, impartial professionals would.

When the new rules are enforced, some advisers might stop handling IRA rollovers because they won't be able to meet the higher standards of a fiduciary, Norris said.

Fees can be another source of conflict

Fees and expenses are a key potential source of conflict.

“Financial institutions must be careful not to use quotas, bonuses, prizes or performance standards as incentives that ... are likely to encourage investment professionals to make recommendations that are not in retirement investors’ best interest,” the department said. Investment companies including brokerages, banks and insurers "should aim to eliminate such conflicts to the extent possible, not create them.”

As an example provided by the department, suppose you want to roll $100,000 from your 401(k) into an IRA, and suppose that an investment company affiliated with your adviser pays him or her 1% annually to steer you into its investments. Assume, further, that this fee difference cuts your average return to 5% annually from what would have been 6% otherwise. Over 10 years, at 5%, your initial $100,000 balance would grow to $163,000, compared to the $179,000 it would have risen to if earning the full 6%.

“In other words, that extra percentage point in fees would cost you $16,000, and as more time passes, that 1% difference in fees gets magnified,” the department said. “During the next 10 years, your IRA would lose out on another $39,000.”

The new guidelines still allow 12b-1 fees, commissions and other costly means of compensation, but advisers acting as fiduciaries will need to demonstrate how their rollover recommendations are still in a client's best interest, Norris said.

How to avoid taxes on rollovers

Whether or not you're working with an adviser on a rollover, it's important to have a basic understanding of how to move money from a 401(k)-style plan into an IRA.

One option involves a direct shift of assets from your employer plan to your new IRA custodian, where you don't take possession of any funds in the process. Rather, the funds are transferred directly from your 401(k) plan to your new brokerage. This is a clean, simple way to get the job done, and you won't trigger taxes in the process.

Alternatively, you can have the money paid to you first, then reinvest it into an IRA later. Because you take possession of the money, you can use this as a short-term loan, provided you repay it in a timely manner by reinvesting in an IRA.

►How good are you with finances?: Take the quiz

However, you must complete this type of rollover within a 60-day window. If you don't, any money not reinvested is treated as a permanent distribution, triggering ordinary tax and a 10% penalty if you're under age 59 and a half.

Be aware, also, that employers must withhold 20% of the potentially taxable amount that you received. To avoid taxes and a possible penalty, you would need to come up with that 20% from somewhere else within the 60-day window.

Rollovers aren't especially complicated, but it's important to do them right. That's why the department is taking a closer look a how financial advisers are handling them.

Reach the reporter at russ.wiles@arizonarepublic.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: New federal rules affect financial advisers who move 401(k)s to IRAs

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    When billionaire financier Ray Dalio makes a move, Wall Street pays attention. Dalio, who got his start working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange trading commodity futures, founded the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, in 1975. Dalio been dubbed by some the ‘Steve Jobs of investing.’ Like Jobs, Dalio believes in the value of keeping decisions simple. “Get rid of irrelevant details so that the essential things and the relationships between them stand out,” Dalio said,

  • Many Pandemic Retirees Weren't Ready. How to Cope If You're One of Them.

    Andrea Jones had not yet settled on a date to retire from her customer service job at United Airlines when Newark airport in New Jersey started looking like a ghost town in March 2020. After 28 years with the carrier, she still loved her work. But by the end of that month, she had hung up her blue uniform for the last time. She is still struggling with a sense of loss. “I wasn’t at all ready to leave,” she said. “It hit me right between the eyes.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New

  • Research Shows Working From Home Doesn’t Work. Here’s How Employers Should Tackle the Problem

    Working from home doesn’t work for many workers. Employers need to tackle the problem with a new model, writes Mimi Nguyen

  • Here’s a Barron’s Retirement List of 10 Retirement Listicles

    With apologies to David Letterman, formerly of the "Late Show," and his top-10 list feature, Barron's Retirement compiled a list of 10 retirement listicles for some easy summertime reading.

  • Will You Run Out of Money in Retirement? The Right Income Plan Can Help

    You may have heard of the 4% Rule, used to determine how much you can safely pull from your portfolio to fund your retirement. But here are three other income plan strategies that might be better for you.

  • Here's What Older Workers Have Saved for Retirement. How Do You Compare?

    Many seniors end up relying heavily on Social Security to pay the bills in retirement. It's for this reason that workers are advised to save consistently for retirement throughout their careers. Entering retirement with a healthy nest egg is a great way to supplement Social Security income and avoid financial struggles later in life.

  • I'd Be Much Richer Now if It Weren't for This One Investing Mistake

    With that in mind, we put together a panel of Motley Fool contributors and asked each to highlight a misstep that cost them some big dough. Investors aim to buy stocks at prices that are lower than they will be in the future, and so it naturally makes sense to look for stocks that trade below recent highs. If you also take to investing genius Peter Lynch's maxim that the best stock to buy is one you already own, then it probably makes sense to look for beaten-down stocks in your portfolio that could be due for a big rebound and sustained rally.

  • 10 Utilities Stocks with Over 3% Dividend Yield

    In this article, we will be looking at 10 utilities stocks with over 3% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of utility stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Utilities Stocks with Over 3% Yield. In the midst of a prolonged economic recession and threats of rising inflation and interest rates, investor circles and […]

  • Is Saquon Barkley slipping in fantasy drafts?

    Check out our latest ADP Trend Report, part of our 2021 NFL Draft Guide package, to spot any players that are falling or creeping up draft boards! (Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Asians are now the fastest growing ethnic group in California. They're also under attack.

    Asians are now the fastest-growing ethnic group in California, according to new U.S. Census data. "We are a community of immigrants and we are growing," said Mai Vang, Sacramento city's first Asian councilwoman. "When we look at our city services, are we truly meeting the needs of our community? Not just our Asian community, but our Black, our Latino; Indigenous. That's going to be really important." California's Asian population surged 25% over the last ten years. Nationwide, the community saw 35% growth. In Sacramento, Asians saw the biggest surge of all ethnic groups, growing nearly 40%. The Hispanic community saw a 23% increase, and the Black population went up 6%. The white population fell by roughly 3%.

  • Mark Cuban’s Top Investing Advice

    Often controversial and always entertaining, self-made billionaire Mark Cuban is not shy in his opinions, especially when it comes to money — and that's good news for budding investors. Mark...

  • 3 High-Growth Dividend Stocks That'll Help You Crush Inflation

    With yields ranging from 2.4% to 7.9%, these fast-paced companies are perfect to fight back against rising prices.

  • Behind the Surprising Jump in Multiracial Americans, Several Theories

    WASHINGTON — The Census Bureau released a surprising finding this week: The number of non-Hispanic Americans who identify as multiracial had jumped by 127% over the decade. For people who identified as Hispanic, the increase was even higher. The spike sent demographers scrambling. Was the reason simply that more multiracial babies were being born? Or that Americans were rethinking their identities? Or had a design change in this year’s census form caused the sudden, unexpected shift? The answer,

  • 10 Signs You Should Not Buy a Home Right Now

    Many people swear by homeownership; some call it a form of "forced savings" while others see it as a way to build generational wealth. Buying a home has long been considered one of the best ways for...

  • DeVonta Smith trending in right direction, will soon fully return from injury

    Smitty already looks close to 100% in this video update!

  • Create Your Own US Equity Portfolio

    Individuals who invest in stocks tend to fall into one of two groups: One group purchases specific stocks, but with little apparent awareness of how effectively they are capturing the performance characteristics of the entire asset class; the second group opts for managed investments that include mutual funds, index funds, exchange-traded funds or privately managed accounts. This second group is probably doing a better job than the first at capturing the overall performance characteristics of the asset class, though that depends on the degree to which their total market exposure is properly diversified. Is there a way for an investor to create a concise portfolio that effectively captures the performance characteristics of the entire asset class of U.S. domestic equities?

  • How Long To Keep Tax Records: Can You Ever Throw Them Away?

    Once you've submitted your tax return to the Internal Revenue Service each year, the last thing you probably want to think about is how to store your tax records. But making these arrangements is...

  • Virgin Galactic Shares Tumble After Billionaire Branson’s Selling Spree

    Founder Richard Branson via Virgin Investments cashed in more than 10 million shares in recent days, raking in USD 300 million in the interim.

  • 'Bar Rescue' host Jon Taffer apologizes for 'terrible analogy' after comparing restaurant workers to hungry dogs

    'Bar Rescue' host Jon Taffer apologized for comparing restaurant workers to hungry dogs.

  • Nicki Minaj and Husband Accused of Intimidating Sexual Assault Victim

    Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, were accused in a lawsuit on Friday of intimidating a woman who says Petty sexually assaulted her in 1994, and of trying to bribe the woman to recant her story. Jennifer Hough filed the suit in federal court in Brooklyn. She alleges that Minaj and her associates have […]