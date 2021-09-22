Federal Reserve scales back expectations for economic recovery

The Fed downgraded near-term expectations for the economy and the labor market, alongside hotter-than-expected inflation, in new estimates out on Wednesday.

Why it matters: It's the first time those closely-watched estimates reflect impact from the delta variant that's already rattled the labor market. Still, Fed chairman Jerome Powell said enough progress has been made to begin to pull back emergency-era measures that have supported the economy.

By the numbers: The Fed expects the economy will grow 5.9% this year — a rapid pace, but slower than the 7% estimated in June. (GDP expectations for next year though jumped by 0.5 percentage points).

Following last month's softer-than-expected jobs report, it says the unemployment rate will be 4.8% by year-end, higher than the previously forecast 4.5%.

What's new: Still, the Fed sent its strongest signal yet that it will slow the bond purchases that have supported the economy and buoyed the stock market.

That's reflected in a statement that's parsed word-by-word by market-watchers. It now says a pullback of those emergency measures "may soon be warranted."

Expect investors to obsess over the word "soon" (which replaced "in coming meetings") — and whether a formal announcement comes in November or December.

Worth noting: Nine Fed officials (half of the committee) expect interest rates will rise from rock-bottom levels next year — up from the seven who said so in June.

What they're saying: "The sectors most adversely affected by the pandemic have improved in recent months, but the rise in COVID-19 cases has slowed their recovery," the Fed said in a statement.

