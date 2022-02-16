Federal sentence means more custody for Vernon man

Feb. 16—A man who has received a 3 1/2 -year state sentence for conspiring in the theft of seven guns from a Stafford pawnshop in September 2019, received a 3 1/2 -year federal sentence this week for possessing those same guns after being convicted of felonies.

The federal sentence imposed on the man, Jonathan McEwen, 32, who has listed an address on East Main Street in Vernon, is to run concurrent to the state sentence, Judge Michael P. Shea ordered during the Monday sentencing in U.S. District Court in Hartford.

But because of different state and federal laws on early release from prison, the federal sentence should keep McEwen in custody for about three months longer than the state sentence.

McEwen has been in federal custody since late October 2020 due to a drug relapse after he completed a drug rehabilitation program while free on bond, according to his lawyer, Peter J. Schaffer. McEwen will get credit against the federal sentence for the time he has spent in jail since then.

Because federal prisoners ordinarily serve about 85% of their sentences, that should make him eligible for release in October 2023, although he may serve the final six months of that time in a halfway house.

McEwen received the state sentence in October 2021 and should be eligible for parole after serving half the time, in July 2023.

GUN SENTENCES

DEFENDANT: JONATHAN MCEWEN, 32, WHO HAS LISTED AN ADDRESS ON EAST MAIN STREET IN VERNON

FEDERAL SENTENCE: 42 MONTHS, TO RUN CONCURRENT WITH 42-MONTH STATE SENTENCE, FOLLOWED BY THREE YEARS' SUPERVISED RELEASE

FEDERAL CRIME: POSSESSING GUNS AFTER BEING CONVICTED OF FELONIES

STATE CRIME: CONSPIRING TO STEAL GUNS

The federal sentence includes three years of "supervised release" after McEwen gets out of prison. That means he will have the help of the federal probation office as he struggles with his drug problem — and will face more federal prison time if that struggle fails.

"The Government acknowledges that the defendant's actions since his apprehension in this case appear to indicate a desire to change the direction of his life," prosecutor David J. Sheldon wrote in his sentencing memorandum.

But the prosecutor also reported that most of the guns stolen from the Simon Says pawnshop at 44 W. Stafford Road in Stafford on the evening of Sept. 14, 2019 ended up in the hands of Hartford drug dealers.

McEwen acknowledged that he and Adam F. Miller dropped Damien Garcia and McEwen's brother, Lawrence A. McEwen Jr., off at a restaurant down the street from the pawnshop so they could retrieve a stolen pickup truck, according to the prosecutor. But he added that Jonathan McEwen denied advance knowledge of the pawnshop burglary.

The prosecutor quoted Garcia as saying that he and Jonathan McEwen drove to Hartford after the burglary and sold four of the stolen guns to a drug dealer, splitting the money three ways among themselves and Lawrence McEwen. Jonathan McEwen also received a .22-caliber revolver that had been stolen from the pawnshop, and he admitted after his arrest in late September 2019 that he had traded it for heroin in Hartford, the prosecutor wrote.

The past felony convictions that made it illegal for Jonathan McEwen to possess a gun were first-degree escape, narcotics possession, and second-degree assault, according to his indictment.

Garcia, 35, is serving a five-year state prison sentence for stealing guns from the pawnshop, to be followed by five years of federal probation. Lawrence McEwen, 40, is serving a 4 1/2 -year state sentence for conspiring in gun thefts, with a concurrent one-year federal sentence.

Miller, 29, who wasn't prosecuted at the federal level, received a three-year state sentence for conspiring in the gun thefts.

All four defendants are Vernon residents.

