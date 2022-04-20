Federal sentencing set in hate crimes trial for man convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery

One of the men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery will be sentenced in August for federal hate crimes charges in relation to Arbery’s murder.

Gregory McMichael will be sentenced 10 a.m. Aug. 8. Originally, his son, Travis McMichael, and neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, were scheduled to be sentenced at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Aug. 1, respectively, according to court records.

However, a motion was granted to delay sentencing until after Aug. 6 when the lead prosecutor in the case is able to be present.

On Feb. 22, Travis McMichael, 36, his father Gregory McMichael, 66, and William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, were found guilty of one count each of interference with rights and attempted kidnapping. The McMichaels were also convicted of one count of using, carrying, and brandishing — and in Travis McMichael’s case, firing — a gun during and in relation to a crime of violence.

The trial, which lasted a week, included evidence that showed the men killed Arbery out of racial animus, including their use of racial slurs.

The verdict in the federal trial came just a day shy of what was two years since Arbery's killing on Feb. 23, 2020. Last year, the three men were convicted of chasing, cornering, and killing Arbery, 25, as he ran down Satilla Drive in the Satilla Shores neighborhood of Brunswick.

In that trial, the McMichaels were convicted of life plus 20 years without parole; Bryan was convicted of life plus five years with the possibility of parole.

The McMichaels and Bryan have since appealed their convictions.

