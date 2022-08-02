Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.09

Federal Signal Corporation's (NYSE:FSS) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.09 per share on 2nd of September. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 0.9%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

Federal Signal's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Prior to this announcement, Federal Signal's dividend was only 21% of earnings, however it was paying out 143% of free cash flows. The business might be trying to strike a balance between returning cash to shareholders and reinvesting back into the business, but this high of a payout ratio could definitely force the dividend to be cut if the company runs into a bit of a tough spot.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 19.9%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 19% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Federal Signal Is Still Building Its Track Record

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.12 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.36. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 15% a year over that time. It is always nice to see strong dividend growth, but with such a short payment history we wouldn't be inclined to rely on it until a longer track record can be developed.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that Federal Signal has grown earnings per share at 21% per year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

Our Thoughts On Federal Signal's Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

