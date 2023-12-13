Federal Reserve signals interest rate cuts next year

The US central bank has signalled it could start cutting interest rates next year if inflation continues to fall.

Forecasts released by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday showed a majority of policymakers expect to lower its key interest rate in 2024, after raising it to a 22-year high.

The Federal Reserve kept the target for that rate unchanged at 5.25% - 5.5%.

Markets surged on signs borrowing costs could be reduced next year, with the Dow Jones closing at a new record high.

The three major indexes in the US ended the day up 1.4%.

"This gives real credence to the view that [the Fed] thinks inflation is under control and believes that policy is producing the right outcome for the economy," said Neil Birrell, chief investment officer at Premier Miton Investors, a London-based asset management firm.

The announcement comes ahead of a number of central bank meetings in Europe. The Bank of England, which meets on Thursday, is also expected to hold interest rates again.

In a press conference after the announcement, Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell said he welcomed signs that inflation, the rate at which prices rise, had slowed.

The forecasts released by the Fed showed that none of the rate-setting committee members see a need to raise rates further and a majority expect to cut the Fed's key rate below 5% next year, with the median rate of 4.6%.

That is a big shift from just a few months ago.

But Mr Powell said the bank remained alert to the risks of rising prices, noting that inflation remained above the 2% rate that the bank wants to see.

While Fed policymakers do not expect any further hikes, Mr Powell said they did not want to take the option off the table.

"It is far too early to declare victory," he said. "There is a lot of uncertainty and we've seen the economy move in surprising directions, so we're just going to need to see further progress."

The Fed has raised interest rates sharply since the start of 2022 in a bid to cool the economy and slow inflation.

The hikes came as prices were soaring at the fastest rate in decades, in part driven by the jump in energy prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

But inflation in the US has come down significantly since its 9.1% peak in June 2022.

Prices were up 3.1% last month, compared with a year earlier, according to Labor Department figures released this week.

Fed members expect inflation to fall further next year, but do not expect it to return to its 2% target rate until 2026.

By making borrowing more expensive, higher interest rates encourage saving and reduce borrowing for home purchases and business investments, cooling the economy and easing the pressures pushing up prices.

Officials expect the US economy to grow by 1.4% next year, which is significantly slower than this year's pace.

The Fed also expects an uptick in the unemployment rate, which currently stands at 3.7%.