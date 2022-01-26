Federal Reserve signals rate increases imminent

Federal Reserve officials expect "it will soon be appropriate" to raise the central bank's main target interest rate, setting the stage for a rate hike at its next meeting in mid-March.

Driving the news: In a statement following a two-day meeting published Wednesday afternoon, however, the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee teed up its next move without taking new action.

Why it matters: Fed leaders are looking to choke off inflation by raising interest rates in the near future, but sticking to their usual pattern of telegraphing major policy moves well advance of making them.

The Omicron effect: The statement said that "the sectors most adversely affected by the pandemic have improved in recent months but are being affected by the recent sharp rises in COVID-19 cases."

The decision was unanimous. No dissents at the Fed's first policy meeting of 2022, despite some relatively hawkish voices who have a policy vote this year, including James Bullard of the St. Louis Fed, Esther George of the Kansas City Fed, and Loretta Mester of the Cleveland Fed.

Chair Jerome Powell will take questions from the media at 2:30pm EST.

