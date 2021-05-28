Federal spending keeps rising

Data: Office of Management and Budget and USAspending.gov; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

President Biden will call for $6 trillion in government spending next year when he unveils his FY2022 budget on Friday, as the New York Times first reported.

The big picture: Annual government spending has been rising for years, but it spiked last year because of the nation's coronavirus recovery efforts.

Although the most recent OMB data estimated government spending to be $4.8 trillion in 2020, the federal government ended up spending $6.55 trillion when coronavirus relief measures were included, according to USAspending.gov.

By the numbers: Biden's first budget proposal includes his massive infrastructure and education and families plans.

If enacted, it would be the most sustained federal spending in more than 50 years and would drive the federal deficit to more than $1.3 trillion over the next 10 years, according to the Times.

