Federal, state and Athens-Clarke officers raid home, arrest 3 on street gang charges

Federal, state and Athens-Clarke law-enforcement officers converged on an Athens home Tuesday to arrest three suspects linked to a shooting earlier this month.

The trio, including a juvenile police believe was involved in three shootings this year, were all charged with violating the state’s street gang law. Police have declined to say which gang the suspects are alleged to associate with, although several gangs are known to exist in Athens.

The arrests were made at a home on Highland Park Drive in a neighborhood off Cedar Shoals Drive. Warrants charging the trio were obtained Monday.

Two were identified as Cemetrius Mykez Robinson, 17, and Alysses Lediamond Williams, 20, both of Athens.

Williams, who provided a jail booking address in Albany, is also charged with tampering with evidence as police said he aided the 16-year-old juvenile in leaving the scene of a shooting April 2 outside a restaurant on Barnett Shoals Road.

Robinson was charged with tampering with evidence at the same crime scene. Police said he collected spent shell casings and placed them in a trash can to prevent police from gathering the casings as evidence.

The juvenile, whose name is not released due to his age, faces numerous charges, including violating the street gang act, possession of a firearm by a person under 18, reckless conduct and three counts of aggravated assault.

The juvenile is charged with shooting at another 16-year-old on Barnett Shoals Road shortly after 1 a.m. on April 2. Police said that victim did not report the assault, but the next morning his mother called police after she found bullet holes on the driver’s side of her car.

The woman’s son was questioned by police, but “did not respond to questions,” according to the report.

The juvenile is also charged in a drive-by shooting that occurred about 4 a.m. April 2 on Birch Valley Drive off Barnett Shoals Road. A 26-year-old resident reported to police he heard a series of gunshots outside his home, then observed a vehicle speed away. Police collected eight 9mm shell casings on the roadway.

The juvenile is also charged in a shooting that occurred March 18 on Spring Valley Road in east Athens, where numerous bullets struck a house with five people inside.

No one was wounded, but a woman in the house told police that when the first bullet entered the kitchen where she was standing, “she went to the floor and yelled at her daughters to do the same.”

During the investigation, police reported they detained four 13-year-old males who were seen outside the house. The youths were questioned then released to their parents or guardians.

The investigation that led to the arrests was conducted by the gang and homicide units of Athens-Clarke police, along with officers with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force, according to police Lt. Shaun Barnett.

Since late last year, police have targeted street-gang activity and have arrested more than 20 suspects identified as known gang members or associates, according to police. During the crackdown, police reported they have seized weapons, drugs and stolen property.

In this most recent case, a search warrant was also served at the home.

Robinson and Williams both remained in jail late Friday pending bond hearings.

