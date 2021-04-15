Federal, state taxes are due in a month. Here are SC tips, tricks you need to know

Joseph Bustos
·4 min read

Tax season is a month longer this year and filers have several new credits and tax rules to keep in mind when filling out those 1040 forms. So if you haven’t filed your state and federal tax returns, here some tips for getting the most out of your returns:

There’s a new deadline

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Internal Revenue Service and S.C. Department of Revenue have extended the deadline to file 2020 income tax returns to May 17, a month after the traditional April 15 deadline.

This is the second year in a row the IRS and SCDOR have extended tax season because of the pandemic. Last year, filers had an additional three months to file.

Don’t forget to deduct charitable giving

If you made a charitable contribution, but still take the standard deduction on your federal return, you may still take up to an additional $300 deduction off your taxable income on your federal return, a temporary change made under the federal CARES Act. That change also is available for 2021 federal tax filings, and deduction limit increases to $600 for couples.

Sorry, state filers. That additional charitable deduction is not available on your state return. South Carolina has not conformed to that change in the state’s tax code and requires residents to add the amount of the charitable deduction back to their taxable income on their state returns.

Tax-free stimulus

For those who received those economic stimulus payments, there’s more good news: South Carolina isn’t taxing that money. And if you haven’t received either of the first two payments, the $1,200 or $600 check meant to help people during the COVID-19 pandemic, you can claim the Recovery Rebate Credit for the money on your federal return.

You can get your gas tax back

Hopefully you kept your receipts from pumping gas and maintaining your vehicle last year. For 2020 tax returns, the refundable Motor Fuel Income Tax Credit increased to 7 cents per gallon, up from 5 cents. South Carolina lets you claim a tax credit based off whichever is less: your vehicle maintenance cost, such as oil changes or new tires, or the per gallon motor user fee you paid throughout the year.

The tax credit went into place in 2017 when the Legislature began increasing the motor fuel tax 2 cents a year until 2022 in order to pay for road maintenance projects.

Earned income tax credit

If you take the earned income tax credit, South Carolina is allowing you take up to 62.5% of the federal credit on your state return. However, you must be a full-year South Carolina resident to take the credit. Also keep in mind that credit increases in South Carolina through 2023.

Married and filing jointly?

The state’s maximum allowable two-wage earner credit is $280 for this year’s filing, up from $257 in the 2019 returns. This credit is available to people who are married and file a joint return. Both spouses must have earned income taxed in the state. Last year, more than 386,000 returns claimed this credit.

More money for dependents

For those who claim dependents, the state’s exemption for each dependent increased to $4,260, up from $4,190 in 2019.

Did you claim unemployment?

Good news could be on the way. If you received unemployment benefits in 2020 and have less than $150,000 in adjusted gross income, the first $10,200 of unemployment payments is not being taxed by the federal government. That change was made as part of the American Rescue Plan signed into law last month by President Joe Biden.

The South Carolina House this week passed legislation for the state to conform with this federal provision for the state’s 2020 tax fixings. That legislation now moves to the Senate. SCDOR said if the change is signed into law, the agency would make the change retroactive. How that would work depends on whether the Legislature acts before May 17.

“If we don’t conform, you would be taxed on those benefits at the state level,” said House Majority Leader Gary Simrill, R-York. “It would be insult to injury if we taxed you on unemployment income.”

For medical professionals who teach

Doctors, advanced practice registered nurses or physician assistants who serve as teachers during clinical rotations required by medical schools, physician assistant programs or advanced practice nursing programs can now claim a tax credit. The nonrefundable tax credit is slated to be available for the 2020 through 2025 tax years.

Want to help preserve history?

If you want to help purchase and preserve items with significant historical value, you can now contribute money to the S.C. Department of Archives and History through your state tax return. What do you get in return from the state? A good feeling.

Recommended Stories

  • CG: TEX@TB - 4/14/21

    Condensed Game: Nate Lowe lead the offense with a solo home run, backing Kohei Arihara's scoreless start for the 5-1 win over the Rays

  • Queen Elizabeth Performed *This* Royal Duty Today, Just a Few Days After Prince Philip's Passing

    Queen Elizabeth has just attended an engagement for the first time since the loss of her husband, Prince Philip...

  • A $180K Pokémon Card and the Geekiest Stuff That Could Make You Rich

    Although there are many avenues you can take to earn $1 million, here’s one that might surprise you: cashing in on your geeky collectibles. It sounds a little far-fetched, but some collectibles...

  • China tops list of US's biggest threats for first time

    The US has for the first time designated China as its number one threat, with the intelligence community revealing on Wednesday that it is opening investigations into Beijing “every 10 hours”. Spy agency leaders told a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing that China is an "unparalleled priority”, citing the country’s regional aggression and cyber capabilities. “I don't think there is any country that presents a more severe threat to our innovation, our economic security and our democratic ideas,” Christopher Wray, FBI director, said in his testimony. “And the tools in their toolbox to influence our businesses, our academic institutions, our governments at all levels are deep and wide and persistent. “We have now over 2,000 investigations that tie back to the Chinese government,” he added. “I can assure the committee that's not because our folks don't have anything to do with their time."

  • How did they create 'Mulan's' massive Imperial City? Think giant digital Lego kit

    The Oscar-nominated visual effects team scanned a huge physical building, chopped the images into basic architectural elements and then mixed and matched to create its city.

  • Afghanistan: Biden calls for end to 'America's longest war'

    "It is time for American troops to come home," says Joe Biden, the fourth president to oversee the war.

  • Michigan GOP leader said he got Covid after being forced to attend party event he called a ‘den of virus’

    The Republican believes at least six other people contracted the virus from meeting

  • Biden’s civil rights nominee has to explain to GOP senator that article she wrote was satire

    Kristen Clarke would be first Black woman to lead crucial Justice Department division amid rise in white supremacist violence and threats to voting rights

  • Elizabeth Warren rips into CEO of student debt collecting company to his face: You should be fired

    Nearly 80 per cent of borrowers’ loans would be forgiven if executive action is taken to cancel $50,000 of debt per individual

  • Court Vindicates Black Officer Fired for Stopping Colleague's Chokehold

    It was a cold November day in Buffalo, New York, when Officer Cariol Horne responded to a call for a colleague in need of help. What she encountered was a white officer who appeared to be “in a rage” punching a handcuffed Black man in the face repeatedly as other officers stood by. Horne, who is Black, heard the handcuffed man say he could not breathe and saw the white officer put him in a chokehold. At that point, court documents show, she forcibly removed the white officer and began to trade blows with him. In the altercation’s aftermath, Horne was reassigned, hit with departmental charges and, eventually, fired just one year short of the 20 on the force she needed to collect her full pension. She tried, and failed, more than once to have the decision reversed as unfair. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times On Tuesday, in an outcome explicitly informed by the police killing of George Floyd, a state court judge vacated an earlier ruling that affirmed her firing, essentially rewriting the end of her police career, and granting her the back pay and benefits she had previously been denied. “The legal system can at the very least be a mechanism to help justice prevail, even if belatedly,” the judge, Justice Dennis E. Ward, wrote. His ruling also invoked the deaths of Floyd and Eric Garner, a Black man from Staten Island whose dying words — “I can’t breathe” — have become a national rallying cry against police brutality. “The time is always right to do right,” added Ward, of the state Supreme Court in Erie County, quoting Martin Luther King Jr. In a statement, Horne, 53, celebrated the decision. “My vindication comes at a 15-year cost, but what has been gained could not be measured,” she said. “I never wanted another police officer to go through what I had gone through for doing the right thing.” A lawyer for the white officer, Gregory Kwiatkowski, did not respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson for Buffalo’s mayor, Byron Brown, said the city had “always supported any additional judicial review available to Officer Horne and respects the court’s decision.” The 2006 encounter that led to Horne’s firing began as a dispute between a woman and a former boyfriend whom she had accused of stealing her Social Security check. When officers tried to arrest the former boyfriend, the situation turned violent. Horne said she saw Kwiatkowski put the man in a chokehold. Kwiatkowski said he had grabbed him around the neck and shoulders in “a bear hug headlock from behind,” according to court documents. In Kwiatkowski’s telling, Horne struck him in the face, pulled him backward by his collar and jumped on him. An internal investigation cleared Kwiatkowski of all charges; Horne was offered a four-day suspension, which she turned down. After hearings in 2007 and 2008, the Police Department found that her use of physical force against a fellow officer had not been justified. She was fired in May 2008. Kwiatkowski was promoted to lieutenant the same year. “Her conduct should have been encouraged, and instead she was fired,” W. Neil Eggleston, a lawyer for Horne, said in an interview. The dispute between Horne and Kwiatkowski did not end when she left the Police Department. He sued her for defamation and won a $65,000 judgment against her. Kwiatkowski’s own police career ended under a cloud. He retired in 2011 while facing an internal affairs investigation and was indicted the next year on federal civil rights charges stemming from the arrest of four Black teenagers. He ultimately pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four months in prison. After she was fired, Horne worked odd jobs, including as a truck driver, and sometimes lived in her car, The Buffalo News reported. The death of Floyd in Minneapolis, where former Officer Derek Chauvin is now on trial for murder in the killing, brought new attention to her case and the circumstances surrounding it. (Three other officers who were present when Floyd died were also charged in the killing.) She filed a lawsuit seeking to vacate the firing, citing the case involving Floyd. Shortly before that, she and others in Buffalo had begun to press members of the city’s legislature, the Common Council, to pass a so-called duty-to-intervene law requiring officers to step in when one of their own used excessive force. The Buffalo Police Department had adopted such a rule in 2019, and last fall the council approved what it called “Cariol’s law” by a vote of 8-1. Darius G. Pridgen, the council president, said a confluence of factors — including Horne’s advocacy from firsthand experience and the increased scrutiny on police misconduct in the wake of Floyd’s death — had created an environment for action. “During the protests we were trying to reach for ways to hold bad police officers accountable,” Pridgen said. After the killing of Floyd and the demonstrations that followed, he said, “the timing was perfect.” The law also gives officers who have been terminated in the past 20 years for intervening to stop the use of force a chance to challenge their firings. In an unusual twist, the suit cited the law named for Horne to argue for that outcome. Horne’s lawyers said that although she had been fired for wrongfully intervening in an arrest, her actions had been consistent with what is expected of police officers: She had kept a civilian safe. “And after George Floyd,” Eggleston, a former White House counsel under President Barack Obama, said, “we really understand what happens if officers don’t act like that.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Turkey to host Afghan peace talks later this month

    The United Nations, Turkey and Qatar announced Tuesday that a high-level conference between Afghanistan’s warring sides will take place in Istanbul later this month. The meeting is aimed at accelerating peace negotiations and achieving a political settlement to decades of conflict. The three co-conveners said they are “committed to supporting a sovereign, independent and unified Afghanistan.”

  • The Bachelor star Colton Underwood comes out as gay

    Colton Underwood rose to fame on the long-running reality TV show, which sees a man select a wife.

  • Fauci says pause on J&J COVID-19 shot should not prompt vaccine hesitancy

    Top U.S. health officials urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 on Wednesday, saying U.S. regulators' pause on Johnson & Johnson shots, following reports it can cause blood clotting, should boost confidence in the vaccines' safety. U.S. federal health agencies on Tuesday recommended pausing use of J&J's COVID-19 vaccine for at least a few days after six women under 50 developed rare blood clots after getting the shot. White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said that U.S. regulators' quick response to the clotting reports should give Americans more confidence, not less, that any shots they receive will be safe.

  • Pelosi says she would have ‘battled’ capitol rioters with stilettos: ‘I’m a street fighter’

    Rioters were seen searching for the House Speaker on 6 January

  • Daunte Wright protesters use umbrellas as shields against police

    Flashbangs, gas grenades and chemical irritants were released by authorities

  • Pro-Trump lawyer and conspiracy theorist Lin Wood clashes with Republicans at GOP meeting: ‘You’re a liar and a manipulator’

    ‘The Senate race was a rigged election – wake up and see it,’ attorney says during gathering

  • NFL: Lions become fourth team to opt out of voluntary workouts over COVID-19 concerns

    The Detroit Lions became the fourth National Football League team to opt out of in-person voluntary workouts, citing concerns over COVID-19, as a rift emerged between the league and its players' union over off-season protocols. The Lions joined the Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who said this week they would not participate in the workouts, a year after the NFL took its off-season to a "virtual" format up until training camp, as the deadly pandemic ripped through the United States. "With the voluntary workout period starting shortly and no acceptable resolution to our union's negotiations with the NFL over comprehensive COVID-19 protocols, we will be exercising our (Collective Bargaining Agreement) right to not attend," the Lions players said in a statement released through the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA).

  • Former 'Bachelor' star and NFL player Colton Underwood comes out as gay on 'Good Morning America,' says he's 'the happiest and healthiest' he's ever been

    Former NFL player Underwood made the announcement on "Good Morning America" with Robin Roberts.

  • Police officer who shot Jacob Blake, sparking protests in Kenosha, has returned to duty

    Rusten Sheskey will not face any discipline for the shooting of Black man that sparked 2020 Kenosha riots

  • What if Miami Dolphins miss on draft’s top three backs? Here’s where they could turn

    When the NFL Draft begins April 29, the Miami Dolphins ideally will avoid a repeat of last year’s nightmarish scenario when all of the top backs (De’Andre Swift, Clyde Edwards-Halaire, Jonathan Taylor, JK Dobbins) came off the board without the Dolphins landing any of them.