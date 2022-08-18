Federal strike team captures fugitive Butler County man wanted in fentanyl, meth trafficking case

A 29-year-old Middletown man, considered a fugitive by federal authorities who seized fentanyl and meth from his residence in April, is now in jail and awaiting a transfer to federal custody, the U.S. Marshals Office said.

Shawn Lattimore was arrested Tuesday at a motel on Middletown’s east side.

The U.S. Marshals Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team made the arrest with assistance from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio, Adult Parole Authority and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The FBI had been seeking Lattimore on charges of distribution and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, and operating a drug-involved premises.

In April, the FBI executed a search warrant at Lattimore’s residence in Middletown and seized 3 pounds of fentanyl worth an estimated $160,000 on the street, 340 grams of methamphetamine and approximately $9,700 in cash.



