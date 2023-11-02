Federal suit filed against Lee Sheriff, former deputy, accomplices in false arrest plot

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said, in this file photo, he acted "quickly and decisively" after his team found that Deputy Nico Irizarry set up an illegal arrest and lied on the arrest report. The sheriff and three other employees are facing a lawsuit linked to the arrest, filed Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023.

A former Lee County deputy convicted of contributing to a wrongful arrest plot last year and Sheriff Carmine Marceno are among four defendants in a federal lawsuit stemming from the incident.

The 106-page federal complaint, filed Wednesday, seeks more than $75,000 in damages and lists former deputy Niko Irizarry and accomplices Scott Joseph Snider, II, and Charles Custodio as defendants along with Marceno. It includes 36 exhibits.

The plaintiff, Mark Riley, was 61 at the time of his December 2021 arrest.

The lawsuit, filed by attorney Ray Casas on Riley's behalf, says that on Nov. 7, 2022, Riley notified Marceno as the Lee County Sheriff, as well as the Florida Department of Financial Services, of his intent to initiate litigation.

Sgt. Todd Olmer, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said they generally don't comment on active or pending litigation.

Riley claims the false arrest violated his constitutional and due-process rights, according to the suit.

The complaint says Irizarry, working with Custodio and Snider, conspired to plant narcotics, namely fentanyl, methamphetamine, oxycodone, Xanax, amphetamine and MDMA, with a street value of $150,000 in Riley’s vehicle with the goal of having Riley arrested for felony narcotics possession and facing a maximum of 65 years in prison for a crime he did not commit.

Custodio’s incentive and motivation was revenge for Riley’s testimony against Custodio for insurance fraud, which led to Custodio’s conviction, the complaint says.

Custodio was sentenced to 34 months of probation July 8, 2019, following the fraud case, court records show. On Oct. 7, 2020, after violating probation in the insurance fraud case, Custodio was incarcerated for 364 days in the Lee County Jail.

The deputies were then arrested and charged for crimes related to their conspiracy to falsely arrest and imprison Riley.

Constitutional rights violated, lawsuit says

The complaint says the false arrest violated Riley's Fourth Amendment, which protects people from unreasonable searches and seizures by the government, as well as the Fourteenth Amendment, which prevents making or enforcing any laws that abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens.

Riley has been employed as a real estate agent and broker for more than 40 years and established his company, Lux International Properties, in 2014, according to the suit.

How are they each connected?

The lawsuit says that in 2013, Riley met Custodio through a friend, and that they shared a personal and business relationship.

Irizarry first met Custodio in 2018 through a good friend on social media, according to the lawsuit.

In 2019, Irizarry began working for the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Prior to becoming a road officer in April 2021, he worked at the Lee County Jail.

In May 2021, Custodio was released from the Lee County Jail and reached out directly to Irizarry, whose contact was saved in Custodio’s phone as "Nico Lee County CO," the lawsuit says.

The initial communications that led to the plot started on May 18, 2021.

In a text message dated May 19, 2021, shown on the lawsuit, Custodio advised that he had been released from jail and was on probation.

Custodio then recruited Snider to participate in the conspiracy to plant the drugs in Riley’s vehicle.

Custodio offered cash, drugs, a trip to Oregon and potentially sex, the lawsuit shows.

Snider agreed to use the alias "Shane Carroll" to contact Riley to view real property in Fort Myers.

According to the lawsuit, Snider later testified that he felt threatened by Custodio, because of Custodio’s wealth and his connection to a corrupt police officer.

On Dec. 8, 2021, Riley received a text from Carroll, who indicated he was living in New York City and needed a Realtor for a move to Estero or Naples due to a job relocation. Riley agreed to meet him in Fort Myers.

On Dec. 12, 2021, Custodio contacted Irizarry and requested his assistance to set a trap to arrest Riley, the lawsuit says.

Custodio told Irizarry that he was working with Snider and specified the type of narcotics that Irizarry would find in Riley’s vehicle.

What happened leading to the arrest?

Believing that Snider was Shane Carroll, Riley showed him a residence at Gulf Harbor. During that interaction, Snider got into the back of Riley’s vehicle and placed the narcotics in the rear passenger side of Riley’s vehicle without Riley’s knowledge.

Irizarry was unable to stop Riley himself, so he coordinated with a K9 deputy in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop on Riley that would lead to his arrest, the suit says.

Custodio continued tracking Riley's location and reporting back to Irizarry, who relayed the information he received from Custodio to the K9 deputy.

On Dec. 16, 2021, Riley was on McGregor Boulevard heading east and noticed two white unmarked "police" cars behind him. At that point, the lights came on and a loudspeaker advised him to pull over, the suit says.

The assisting deputy approached Riley and said he had run a red light.

When deputies asked if they could search his car, Riley said he didn't have a gun, had three prescription medications.

Two deputies attempted to block Riley's view during the search, the suit says.

Irizarry arrested Riley on Dec. 15, 2021, and charged him with six counts related to the possession of narcotics.

What led to Irizarry's arrest?

The suit says Marceno refused to investigate the circumstances surrounding Riley’s arrest. Riley hired private investigators to determine what happened in this case, the complaint says.

A notice of intent to not prosecute was issued to Riley on Feb. 12, 2022. The lawsuit alleges that on that day Marceno held a press conference announcing Irizarry's arrest, taking credit for the work the private investigators had done.

Without Riley's knowledge or approval, the suit says, on October 20, 2022, Katherine "Kate" Welch, Attorney for Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and Assistant State Attorney Tyler P. Lovejoy, with the State Attorney's Office of the Twentieth Judicial Circuit, communicated by email agreeing to file a Motion to Expunge and Seal the records in Riley's criminal case file.

The suit alleges limited charges were filed against Irizarry. He faced eight charges — retaliation against a witness; kidnapping; burglary of a conveyance; falsely reporting a crime; perjury in an official proceeding; conspiracy to traffic narcotics; and conspiracy to obstruct justice and tampering with evidence.

Samantha Syoen, spokesperson for the State Attorney's Office, said they don't comment on pending litigation.

Destruction of evidence, suit alleges

On Oct. 27, 2022, one week after the filing of the nonpartisan motion to expunge in Riley's case, counsel for Riley placed Marceno and Welch on notice to preserve all evidence.

The suit also hints at an absence of body-camera footage. Marceno this year, on Oct. 25, announced the three-phased implementation of 615 body-worn cameras patrol deputies, K9s and correctional personnel in "high liability areas."

Redactions in Irizarry's request

The suit says Riley served public records requests on the State Attorney's Office and sheriff's office. Of the records received, the documents were redacted to remove information that should not have been redacted, Casas wrote.

"For example, references to Irizarry’s personal cell number that would show Irizarry’s communications with Custodio and others leading up to and after Riley’s arrest," the lawsuit reads in part.

The suit says the sheriff's office refused to provide documents that should be readily available to the public.

How many counts do each of the defendants face?

The lawsuit lists 14 counts:

Common law false arrest and imprisonment against Marceno.

Common law false arrest and imprisonment against Irizarry.

Assault and battery against Irizarry.

Civil conspiracy against Irizarry, Marceno, Custodio and Snider.

False arrest against Marceno individually and in his capacity as the sheriff.

False arrest against Irizarry.

Common law malicious prosecution against Irizarry, Custodio, Snider and Marceno.

Negligence against Marceno.

Common law negligent hiring, retention and training and supervision against Marceno.

Internal infliction of emotional distress against Irizarry, Custodio and Snider.

Fourteenth Amendment violations against Marceno.

Fourteenth Amendment violations against Irizarry.

Fourth Amendment violation against Irizarry.

Fourth Amendment violation against Marceno.

