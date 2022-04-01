Federal tax probe into Biden's son, Hunter, moves forward

FILE - President Joe Biden hugs first lady Jill Biden, his son Hunter Biden and daughter Ashley Biden after being sworn-in during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2021. A federal grand jury has heard testimony in recent months about Hunter Biden’s income and payments he received while serving on the board of an Ukraine energy company. That's according to two people familiar with the probe. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MICHAEL BALSAMO and ERIC TUCKER
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Hunter Biden
    Hunter Biden
    Joe Biden's son
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal grand jury has heard testimony in recent months about Hunter Biden's income and payments he received while serving on the board of a Ukraine energy company, according to two people familiar with the probe.

It remains unclear whether he might be charged. But the grand jury activity underscores that a federal tax investigation into President Joe Biden's son that began in 2018 remains active as prosecutors continue to examine foreign payments and other aspects of his finances.

A lawyer for Hunter Biden did not return a phone message and email seeking comment on Friday. A Justice Department spokesman deferred a request for comment to the U.S. attorney's office in Delaware, which is handling the investigation. A spokesperson for the office did not return a phone message seeking comment.

The people familiar with the investigation could not discuss details of the ongoing probe publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

No matter how the investigation resolves, it has already presented a political headache for the Biden administration and could lead to an even bigger one, particularly if Republicans who have seized on the probe to attack the president retake control of the House in midterm elections later this year. Republicans would then control congressional committees and shape the focus of any investigations.

A White House that has sought to deflect questions about law enforcement matters to the Justice Department was asked this week whether it stood by the president's assertion in a 2020 debate that his son had not had unethical business dealings with Ukraine or China. White House communications director Kate Bedingfield said yes.

The investigation could also force a delicate decision for the Justice Department, which has sought to assert its independence and has publicly stressed its willingness to let the facts and evidence, not political decisions, guide its investigative and charging decisions.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has not shed any light publicly on the investigation. But the Justice Department did leave in place the top federal prosecutor in Delaware — David Weiss, a Trump administration holdover — presumably as a way to ensure continuity.

Hunter Biden confirmed the existence of an investigation into his taxes in December 2020, one month after the presidential election. He said in a statement at the time that he was “confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors.”

The Associated Press reported later that month that a subpoena served on the younger Biden sought information related to more than two dozen entities. One was Burisma, a Ukrainian gas company whose board he had joined when his father was vice president. That move sparked concerns about a potential conflict of interest given that elder Biden was deeply involved in U.S. policy toward Ukraine during the Obama administration.

The breadth of the subpoena highlighted the wide-ranging scope of the investigation into Hunter Biden, though there is no indication that the probe includes any scrutiny of the president himself. Biden has said he did not discuss his son’s international business dealings with him and has denied having ever taken money from a foreign country.

Witnesses in recent months have been questioned about payments Hunter Biden received while serving on the Burisma board, the people familiar with the probe said.

Republicans tried making Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine a prominent issue during the 2020 presidential election.

A year earlier, then-President Donald Trump tried pressuring his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to launch investigations into the Bidens at the same time Zelenskyy was seeking military aid from the U.S.

Trump was later impeached by the House over the phone call but was acquitted by the Senate.

Recommended Stories

  • Vulnerable Democrats warn Biden about reopening asylum

    The Biden administration's decision to end sweeping asylum limits at the border this May satisfied demands by prominent Democrats eagerly awaiting the end of a program created by Donald Trump in the name of public health. In unusually harsh critiques of a president from their own party, some of the congressional Democrats with the toughest reelection prospects are warning that the administration is woefully unprepared to handle the situation. “This is a crisis, and in my estimation, because of a lack of planning from the administration, it’s about to get worse,” said Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona.

  • Investigations on Hunter Biden gain momentum

    Further proof emerged this week of a financial relationship between President Biden’s son Hunter, the president’s brother James and a Chinese company with reportedly close ties to that country’s ruling Communist Party.

  • Senate deal on drastically pared-down Covid aid package may be imminent

    The $10bn in funds is half the amount the White House sought and slashes aid for global vaccine drives A health worker inoculates a student with a dose of Corbevax vaccine at a school in Bangalore. Photograph: Manjunath Kiran/AFP/Getty Images The US Senate is coming close to reaching agreement on a pared-down $10bn emergency aid package for Covid response, amid anger that the deal looks likely to ditch most funding for critical global vaccine efforts. Senate leaders were indicating to reporters

  • In-Depth: How Biden's announcement could impact prices at the pump

    President Joe Biden announced Thursday a plan he hopes will save the U.S. money at the gas pump. Denver7 takes a 360 In-Depth look on the impact the oil reserve releases will have on Americans.

  • Biden administration will rescind Trump-era immigration policy expelling migrants at the border

    The Biden administration will end a Trump-era immigration policy, Title 42, that made it harder for migrants to seek asylum because of the pandemic.

  • EXPLAINER: Workers return and 4 other jobs-report charts

    Solid hiring, strong wage gains and sharp price increases are drawing more Americans into the workforce. A sustained increase in people seeking jobs might eventually cool the sizzling wage gains of the past year, ease concerns at the Federal Reserve about rampaging inflation and possibly even usher the economy onto a more sustainable growth path. If so, it would represent an impressive outcome given the raft of economic uncertainties that are threatening to undercut growth, from an inflation spike worsened by Russia's invasion of Ukraine to the still-damaging effects of COVID to the Fed's just-begun series of interest rate hikes, which are shaping up to be the most aggressive in years.

  • Oscars Producer Will Packer Says Chris Rock Advocated for Will Smith to Stay at Ceremony After Slap

    2022 Oscars lead producer Will Packer is providing new insight into the aftermath following the onstage incident between Chris Rock and Will Smith. See what else he had to say about the moment.

  • Deal for two-month truce reached in Yemen, UN envoy says

    A two-month nationwide truce between the warring sides in Yemen will begin Saturday, the start of the holy month of Ramadan, a United Nations envoy announced on Friday. This is the first time the U.N. has brokered a deal between the Saudi-led coalition and the Iran-backed rebel Houthi group in years, marking a significant step…

  • U.S. providing Ukraine with supplies in case Russia deploys chemical weapons

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is providing Ukraine with supplies and equipment in case Russia deploys chemical or biological weapons in its invasion of Ukraine, the White House said on Friday. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the supplies were being provided to the government of Ukraine in light of warnings from the United States and other countries that Russia could deploy such weapons and might be planning a "false flag" operation to lay the groundwork for such an attack.

  • Somalia's next peacekeeping mission: will it change anything?

    For 15 years, African soldiers have rotated through Somalia as part of a 20,000-strong force mandated by the United Nations to protect the fragile central government from an Islamist insurgency.

  • Russia blames Ukraine for fuel depot blast; Kyiv denies role

    A fiery explosion rocked a Russian fuel depot near the border around dawn Friday, and Moscow said Ukraine had attacked the facility, but Kyiv denied any involvement. There was no independent confirmation of details about the incident. Regional Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said two Ukrainian helicopter gunships had flown at low altitude and struck the facility in the city of Belgorod north of the border, triggering the blast and fire.

  • China’s digital yuan expands to five more cities

    Residents in five more Chinese cities were able to access digital yuan wallets starting Thursday, marking a major development for central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) globally. See related article: Asian Games set for digital yuan, metaverse pilots, tech firm claims Fast facts Users on Chinese social platform Weibo in Hangzhou, Nanjing, Tianjin, and Quanzhou claimed […]

  • Now is the time to get a second COVID booster shot, L.A. County says

    'Don't delay': Now is the time for those at higher risk from COVID-19 to get a second vaccine booster dose, L.A. County's public health director says.

  • Iowa man among 12, including 3 Army soldiers, accused in gun trafficking ring

    An indictment says the soldiers bought guns and sold them to gang members in Chicago.

  • Appeal filed for ex-clerk who refused marriage licenses

    Attorneys for a former Kentucky clerk who wouldn’t issue marriage licenses to two same-sex couples have appealed a federal court ruling that she violated the couples’ constitutional rights

  • Why miners are cheering Biden's move to help EV makers

    The White House has deemed EV battery production to be in the interest of national defense, but the immediate beneficiaries of the move will likely be an industry much less associated with the clean energy industry: miners.

  • Is Russia committing genocide in Ukraine? A human rights expert looks at the warning signs

    A Ukrainian soldier observes a destroyed shopping mall in Kyiv on March 29, 2022. Mykhaylo Palinchak/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty ImagesThere’s a real threat that Russia will commit genocide in Ukraine. As evidence of war crimes emerges, there is reason to believe it may already be taking place. “Russia’s forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on March 23, 2022. Blinken cited as evidence for his allegation Russia’s destructio

  • Robert Kraft expects several Patriots players to improve; here are five who need to be better

    Robert Kraft says certain players need to step up from their performances last season.

  • Shell Will Have Difficulty Paying for Russian Gas Due to U.K. Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Shell Plc may have difficulty paying for Russian gas supplies this month because the Kremlin wants payments transfered through U.K.-sanctioned Gazprombank JSC, according to two people familiar with discussions in Russia.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeRussia Says Ukraine Choppers Made Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeUkra

  • White House blasts Trump’s call for favour from Putin in midst of Ukraine war

    Communications director says only one American would even think this is the time to scheme with Putin