Federal Trade Commission rejects probe of pharmacy benefit managers' business practices

Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Kahn and other members of the panel heard nearly two hours of online testimony from across the U.S. Thursday on what a series of pharmacists and others described as abusive practices by pharmacy benefit managers.

The Federal Trade Commission rejected a proposed investigation Thursday of whether pharmacy benefit managers are violating federal antitrust regulations or other laws.

The four-member panel split 2-2, meaning the measure backed by chairperson Lina Kahn, appointed by President Joe Biden, was defeated.

"I’m really disappointed by this outcome," said Kahn as the online meeting concluded. ”I see this area where we have a real moral imperative.”

The other commissioner backing the probe, Rebecca Kelly Slaughter, remarked: “I think that is a shame for the American people.”

But the duo voting against the study said they don't oppose looking into the role of PBMs, middlemen in the drug supply chain. They said the current plan was not comprehensive enough, and was only given to them around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

“I do not know what question the study is designed to study,” said commission member Noah Joshua Phillips.

He said the most-important function of such an undertaking should address why Americans' drug costs are so high.

Commissioner Christine S. Wilson said she wants a more data-driven approach.

"I support an FTC analysis of this industry,” she said.

“If there’s anti-competitive conduct in the supply chain for prescription drugs, I want to know about it.”

The vote came after pharmacists and others from across the country appeared at the virtual meeting to slam the conduct of PBMs.

"It is imperative to stop this dangerous PBM and insurer monopoly," testified Ted Okon, executive director of the Community Oncology Alliance.

Before Thursday's gathering, David Balat, the director of the Right on Healthcare initiative at the Texas Policy Foundation, tried to put the significance of the FTC decision in context.

"Industry giants that function as pharmacy benefit managers have controlled the pharmaceutical supply chain and their representative markets for decades now and FTC Chair Lina Khan should be applauded for bringing this anticompetitive segment under review. We believe this is a step in the right direction and should send a strong message to all middlemen in the health care industry."

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: FTC declines to go after PBMs despite pharmacists' testimony