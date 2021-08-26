Federal trial in Arbery killing slated to begin Feb. 7

Aug. 26—The three men facing federal hate crimes charges in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery are scheduled to stand trial in February in Brunswick, according to U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood.

Wood slated jury selection to begin Feb. 7 in the trial of Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, the three White men who pursued Arbery to a fatal confrontation in the Satilla Shores community on Feb. 23, 2018. Arbery, 25, was Black.

The three men also face state murder charges. That trial is slated to begin in Glynn County Superior Court with jury selection on Oct. 18.

In federal court, the three men each face charges of interference of rights and attempted kidnapping. Travis McMichael, 35, and Gregory McMichael, 65, also are charged with one federal count each of using, carrying and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. Travis McMichael additionally is charged in federal court with discharging a firearm during a violent crime.

Travis McMichael shot the unarmed Arbery three times at close range with a 12-gauge shotgun after the two struggled for possession of the gun on a neighborhood street. The two McMichaels armed themselves, got into a pickup truck and pursued Arbery after seeing him run past their home on Satilla Drive. Bryan, 52, joined the pursuit in his own pickup truck after seeing Arbery run past his home on Burford Road with the McMichaels pursuing. Bryan captured the bloody conclusion with his cellphone, a video that sparked national outrage and cries of racial injustice when it went viral online in early May.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested the McMichaels on the state charges two days later and arrested Bryan later in May.

The McMichaels said they suspected Arbery of burglarizing a home.

A federal grand jury indicted the three men on the hate crime charges in late April. Among other things, the indictment alleges the three defendants "used force and threats of force to intimidate and interfere with Arbery's right to use a public street because of his race."

The three men pleaded not guilty to the federal charges during an appearance in May at the federal courthouse, 801 Gloucester St. in Brunswick.

A status conference is slated Sept. 9 in federal court in Brunswick. Additional pretrial conferences are slated for Nov. 19, Jan. 21 and Feb. 7 at the federal courthouse.