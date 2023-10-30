Federal trial begins for cop who was part of deadly Breonna Taylor raid

One of the three Louisville, Ky., cops who opened fire in the deadly raid on Breonna Taylor’s apartment began his second trial Monday.

Brett Hankison, 47, was acquitted in March 2022 on state charges of wanton endangerment. But months later, he was hit with two federal charges for his actions on the night of March 13, 2020, the date when Louisville police officers fatally shot Taylor in her apartment.

Jury selection in the case began Monday, after Hankison’s attorneys had requested a delay to review the mountain of evidence shared by federal prosecutors. Hankison has pleaded not guilty and consistently argued he did nothing wrong on the night Taylor was killed.

The two other officers who opened fire, Myles Cosgrove and Jonathan Mattingly, were never charged in state or federal court. Investigators determined that they fired the bullets that struck Taylor as she stood in her apartment.

Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, had fired a single shot toward the front door, which hit Mattingly in the leg. The officers then unleashed a torrent of bullets into the apartment; investigators have ruled they acted in self-defense.

Hankison was charged with wanton endangerment because while he missed with every shot, his bullets flew into a neighboring apartment. Jurors acquitted him on all counts.

The federal charges accuse Hankison of deprivation of rights under color of law, the go-to charge for the feds in cases of police violence. Hankison is accused of violating Taylor’s Fourth Amendment rights concerning illegal searches and seizures and her 14th Amendment civil rights.

In announcing the charges in August 2022, the feds focused on the much-criticized search warrant that police obtained to enter Taylor’s apartment. The warrant falsely claimed that Taylor was accepting packages for an ex-boyfriend, Jamarcus Glover, at the address.

While Hankison was charged for his actions during the raid, three other Louisville cops were charged for their work on the falsified warrant. Officers Joshua Jaynes and Kyle Meany pleaded not guilty and will be tried together next year. Officer Kelly Goodlett pleaded guilty and is set to testify against them.

Hankison, Cosgrove, Mattingly, Jaynes, Meany and Goodlett are all no longer part of the Louisville Police Department.

With News Wire Services