Federal trial for Columbus AMBER Alert suspect pushed back as defense seeks mental health records

New court documents show that the federal trial for a Columbus woman at the center of an AMBER Alert in December has been pushed back.

A federal grand jury indicted Nalah Jackson in January on two counts of kidnapping of a minor.

Jackson was originally said to appear in court for the federal charges on March 20. This date has been pushed back over six months to Oct. 10.

The trial was delayed after the defense requested additional time to investigate “factual allegations” and determine if any pre-trial motions are necessary, as well as “seek mental health records from various locations in multiple states.”

Nalah Jackson, 24, was taken into custody in Indianapolis three days after police said she stole a 2010 Honda Accord with twins Kason and Ky’air Thomas inside. The car was left running outside of Donatos Pizza in the Short North area of Columbus.

Ky’air was found in a parking lot at Dayton International Airport early in the morning on Dec. 20, but Jackson and Kason remained missing until Dec. 22.

During the afternoon on Dec. 22, Jackson was taken into custody by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police. Kason was not with her when she was taken into custody.

Later that night, a tip led police a Papa Johns on Indiana Avenue, where Kason was found safe inside of the stolen Honda.

