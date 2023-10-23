Federal trial of former UGA football player accused in Racetrac crime resumes in Athens

A trial in federal court for the suspect in the attempted robbery of a Racetrac station in Watkinsville where a clerk was slain in 2019 resumed on Monday in Athens.

The trial began Oct. 16 in U.S. District Court to hear the charges against former University of Georgia football player Akhil Nasir Crumpton, who is accused of attempted robbery and making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Mike Morrison and Daniel Peach told U.S. District Judge Tilman Self last week they have two final witnesses to present on Monday in the government's case.

Crumpton, 24, a former Bulldogs wide receiver and UGA student, moved back to his hometown of Philadelphia in the months after the slaying of Elijah Wood, 23, who was fatally shot while working the nightshift at Racetrac on March 19, 2021.

After the government rests, Crumpton’s attorneys, Timothy Saviello and Chauntilia Adaway of Macon, will have an opportunity to present a defense.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Crumpton faces a murder charge in state court as federal guidelines prevented the prosecution of a murder in federal court.

Last week, the government presented a number of witnesses, including Crumpton’s former roommate, Juwan Taylor, who testified that he knew Crumpton was involved in the crime, but never revealed that fact until after he was confronted by law enforcement in March 2022.

Also, Athens tattoo artist James Armstrong testified he purchased the Glock 19 pistol for Crumpton that was used in the robbery.

Oconee County sheriff’s investigator Sgt. Justin Cash testified he recovered the gun after federal and police investigators obtained a search warrant for the home of Crumpton’s grandparents in Philadelphia. Cash testified the Glock 19 was found in a backpack in Crumpton’s bedroom.

More: ATF agent testifies how Ahkil Crumpton was identified in Oconee Racetrac slaying

Former Oconee investigator Zack Eaton testified as to the evidence he found the night of the crime. The robbery occurred about 1:30 a.m.

Numerous officers from Philadelphia testified about a homicide case where Crumpton shot and killed a man that robbed him on the street outside Paddy Whacks Irish Sports Pub on South Street. The shooting was captured on video. Crumpton was not charged due to the circumstances of the crime.

However, Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent Brian Moore testified the shell casings collected that night which were ejected from Crumpton’s pistol eventually provided the break investigators needed to identify the shooter in the Racetrac case.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Federal trial resumes in Akhil Crumpton robbery, gun charges