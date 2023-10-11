Federal trial in killing of Terre Haute detective pushed to February

Oct. 11—A trial for Shane Meehan, the Terre Haute man federally charged with killing Greg Ferency, a city police detective and FBI Task Force agent, has been reset to 2024.

Meehan's case had been set for a final pretrial conference Wednesday and for trial Oct. 30.

Defense attorneys however, asked for a continuance, and prosecutors had no objection. U.S. District Judge James Patrick Hanlon set a new pretrial date of Feb. 14, 2024, in Indianapolis and a trial date of March 4, 2024, in Terre Haute.

In their motion seeking a continuance, defense attorneys said the two sides are preparing for a competency hearing and are awaiting information, including Meehan's evaluation by the Bureau of Prisons, as well as items related to his medical retirement from the BOP.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

They said they expect the information shortly. When that is received, they wrote, defense experts will complete their reports and the parties can proceed with a competency hearing.

Meehan faces up to life imprisonment if convicted. Prosecutors previously informed the court they would not seek the death penalty.

Ferency was shot to death July 7, 2021, outside the FBI office in Terre Haute, which at the time was along First Street not far from the Vigo County Courthouse.

The government alleges Meehan, then 44, drove his pickup truck to the gate of the property, got out of his truck and threw a Molotov cocktail at the office building. Ferency then came outside and was shot by Meehan, the government says.

Meehan was arrested the same day. He was later indicted on federal charges of premeditated murder of a federal officer, attempted arson on federal property, and the use, carry or discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence causing death.

Ferency, 53, was a 30-year veteran of the Terre Haute Police Department.