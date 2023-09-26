Federal trial seeking overturn of Florida's new congressional districts begins

TechCrunch

OpenAI is in discussions to possibly sell shares in a move that would boost the company’s valuation from $29 billion to somewhere between $80 billion and $90 billion, according to a Wall Street Journal report citing people familiar with the talks. In April, OpenAI picked up just over $300 million in funding from backers such as Sequoia Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, Thrive and K2 Global at a valuation of $29 billion. The size of Microsoft’s investment was believed to be around $10 billion.