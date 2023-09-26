Federal trial seeking overturn of Florida's new congressional districts begins
A panel of three federal judges started hearing arguments Tuesday as the latest legal challenge against Florida's new congressional districts began.
A New York judge rules that former President Donald Trump, his adult sons and his business committed fraud when they inflated their assets. In Georgia, the judge handling the election interference case says the identities of those serving on the jury must be kept private, while Trump’s lawyers urge a Washington judge not to issue a gag order against the former president.
FCC chair Jessica Rosenworcel has announced the agency's plans to restore net neutrality protections. Previous rules, which prevented ISPs from blocking or throttling specific websites, were nixed in 2017 under the Trump administration.
No one has emerged as a major Republican alternative to Trump, who holds a commanding polling lead. The central question of the GOP race, increasingly, is whether Trump will even face a credible challenge at all.
Costco's value proposition — especially when it comes to cheap gasoline — continues to bring in customers.
Ford announced that it’s suspending construction on its $3.5 billion EV battery factory in Michigan. Union leaders have accused the automaker of using the closure as a job-cutting threat during the current auto strike.
Former Vice President and Republican presidential candidate Mike Pence stated that the Federal Reserve needs new leadership.
Amazon filed a long-awaited antitrust lawsuit against Amazon today.
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season!
Thinking you've pulled of a miracle win just to come up yards short? Yeah, that hurts. Jorge Martin runs through Week 3's bad beats.
JPMorgan economists said late last week that if supply cuts continue, the price of Brent crude could jump to as high as $120 per barrel. But they expect crude prices will drop back to $86 per barrel next quarter.
The Victoria's Secret fashion show is back with a brand new look.
This week, Valdez's 1987 Ritchie Valens biopic releases a special remastered Blu-ray edition on the prestigious Criterion Collection.
Mulkey also used her first media availability of the 2023-24 season to discuss breakout LSU star Angel Reese's dedication to the team.
Day called out Holtz after Ohio State's dramatic win over Notre Dame.
Mike Trout opens up about another season being shortened by injury, but is looking ahead to Angels' spring training.
Here’s everything you need to know about what Google could announce at its upcoming fall hardware event on October 4, with details on what to expect from the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel Watch 2.
Apple’s macOS Sonoma is officially out of beta and available for anyone (with compatible devices) to install now.
OpenAI is in discussions to possibly sell shares in a move that would boost the company’s valuation from $29 billion to somewhere between $80 billion and $90 billion, according to a Wall Street Journal report citing people familiar with the talks. In April, OpenAI picked up just over $300 million in funding from backers such as Sequoia Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, Thrive and K2 Global at a valuation of $29 billion. The size of Microsoft’s investment was believed to be around $10 billion.
YouTube today announced an update to its advertiser-friendly guidelines that relaxes some of its rules around controversial issues, including sexual and domestic abuse, abortions, and eating disorders. The changes will allow YouTube creators to monetize their videos on these topics under some circumstances, though not if they go into graphic detail. YouTube monetization policy lead Conor Kavanagh shared in a video posted to YouTube's Creator Insider channel that the company understands videos that discuss these topics can be a helpful resource to users.
Check out our full PPR rankings for fantasy Week 4!