Federal trial underway for Concord man accused of hate crimes

Marian Hudak is accused of terrorizing people while driving around in a truck covered in Confederate flags and controversial stickers.

Now his fate is pending as a trial could wrap up soon for federal hate crime charges.

Hudak is the man at the center of a probe by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. He’s accused of threatening people because of their race and using racial slurs in Concord and Kannapolis over a two-year span.

In July of 2022, feds say that Hudak broadcast racial slurs over a loudspeaker in a Sam’s Club parking lot in Kannapolis. His truck had several flags flying, including the Confederate flag.

In December of 2022, the feds say Hudak yelled racial slurs at Black people in downtown Concord.

The FBI accused Hudak in another instance when he allegedly followed a Black man home after trying to drive him off the road. Feds say Hudak threatened the man and his girlfriend with a gun in their apartment parking lot. He also told a neighbor to “go back to your country.”

One victim, who asked to remain unidentified, told Channel 9 last year they were glad Hudak was finally arrested.

“Everybody should be treated with respect and treated the same way. It doesn’t matter the color of your skin or where you are born,” the victim said.

Hudak’s fate is in the hands of a jury hearing the case in Greensboro.

On Wednesday, Channel 9 Crime Reporter Hunter Sáenz learned that Hudak was cross-examined by federal prosecutors. Closing arguments are set to start Thursday morning.

If Hudak is found guilty of both charges, he could face 20 years in prison -- 10 years for each charge.

After closing arguments, the jury will deliberate the case. We’ll update this story with new developments.

