Federal trial underway for former Florida governor candidate Andrew Gillum

Former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum is facing multiple charges in federal court.

Those charges include wire fraud and making false statements to the FBI while he was mayor of Tallahassee.

Gillum’s trial started Monday.

The charges came after a long investigation into government corruption in the city

Gillum spoke to reporters in front of the courthouse Monday.

“We’ve got a long day ahead, but if we are fortunate, we will get a fair jury. That’s all we want,” Gillum said.

The lengthy corruption probe also snared former Florida Democratic party chairman Scott Maddox.

Maddox pleaded guilty in 2019 and was sent to federal prison.

Gillum’s trial could last three weeks.

