Federal trial underway in lawsuit alleging illegal strip searches by Mount Vernon police

Four members of the Mount Vernon Police Department and the city itself went on trial Monday in a federal lawsuit by two men alleging they were illegally strip searched nearly seven years ago and that the city and department have long condoned the practice.

A lawyer for Rayvon Rutherford and Reginald Gallman said in opening statements that there is nothing that humans hold more sacred and private than their bodies and that the two men had their civil rights violated when they were subjected to excessive force and the strip searches during a March 31, 2017, drug raid at 145 South 1st Ave.

"You never get over invasion of that," the lawyer, Jarrett Adams, told the jury.

A lawyer for the city, Andrew Quinn, countered that the strip searches were legal and a necessary part of combating drug dealing and denied the allegation made by Rutherford that he was subjected to a cavity search by one of the officers.

The defendants are Detective Camilo Antonini, Detective Sgt. Sean Fegan and police Officers Robert Puff and Peter Vitelli. They were members of a since-disbanded narcotics unit whose activities are part of an ongoing U.S. Department of Justice probe of whether there was a pattern and practice of civil rights violations by the Mount Vernon Police Department.

The lawsuit cites 14 other cases involving strip searches by Mount Vernon police and that complaints of those to the police department were generally found to be unfounded or unsubstantiated and officers faced no discipline.

The trial in White Plains before U.S. Magistrate Andrew Krause is expected to take about a week.

Gallman testified Monday afternoon and acknowledged selling drugs in Mount Vernon in the past. He served two stints in prison, including two years for a 2018 arrest for drug possession with intent to sell.

But he said he turned his life around when he moved to Georgia, where he lives with his girlfriend and her daughter and has a steady job working for a Google contractor.

He and Rutherford, his cousin, were at the apartment of a female friend when the drug raid occurred. Gallman insisted he had not been dealing drugs that night - because the friend was - despite the officer's claim that he was seen handing a bag of cocaine to her.

Gallman claims he got down on the ground as soon as he heard the door busted in but that Antonini still began punching him in the head, leaving him dizzy and with a swollen jaw. He said a video played for the jury of a walkthrough of the apartment was taken after he was hit but you could hear him asking the detective "Why'd you beat me?"

He had been strip searched by Mount Vernon police previously, he said, so he wasn't surprised and didn't refuse when Fegan said "You know the drill". He said he knew to take off his clothes, bend down, squat and cough, which he did, even though he knew he had done nothing wrong.

A video played for the jury showed that interaction but only audio was recorded during the search.

When it was over, Gallman was asked by Fegan if he had any complaints. He testified Monday he was going to complain about the search but figured there was no point since he would only be complaining to the same people who had subjected him to it.

When his lawyer, Heather Lewis Donnell, asked him how he felt, he struggled to find the words.

"I just don't want to ever go through it again," he testified. "It's humiliating to sit here with the guy who did it to me."

Quinn said in his opening that Gallman had recanted his initial account of being pistol whipped by Antonini and his claim that he was beaten and strip searched in the bathroom was disproved by the video. He insisted Rutherford was never cavity searched as he claimed, that Puff would never have done that and Fegan wouldn't have allowed it.

He said addicts and dealers will do anything to hide their drugs and that the necessity of strip searches was borne out the very night of the raid, when the tenant was found to have 87 twists of crack hidden in her vagina.

"Their job is to intercede in the drug trade...get the drug dealers off the streets and the drug addicts into rehab," Quinn said of the defendants, adding later "We're allowed to do strip searches. We need to do strip searches."

Adams urged jurors not to "buy" the argument that the need for police to do their tough job necessitated invasive strip searches. He insisted Gallman and Rutherford were not suing just to get money. "They want their dignity back. That's what you can give them," he told he jury.

He acknowledged that police generally make communities better but not in this case.

"The city of Mount Vernon and its police officers hurt Mr. Gallman, hurt Mr. Rutherford and hurt the people of Mount Vernon."

