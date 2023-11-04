Federal Way police arrest 2 men accused of murdering another man

Federal Way police arrested two men who are accused of murdering another man.

The Federal Way Police Department said, that on October 25, officers went to a shooting in the O’Reilly Auto Parts store parking lot at 32411 Pacific Highway South.

When they got there, they found a 26-year-old man who had been shot. Officers and medics tried to save his life, but he didn’t survive.

Surveillance video showed that the man was accosted in the parking lot by two people who tried to steal his car at gunpoint. Police said the man was armed with a legally concealed firearm and exchanged gunfire with the people, who fled the scene in a stolen car.

Before that, Federal Way detectives were collaborating with detectives from other jurisdictions to try to find armed carjacking suspects. That investigation led to two people of interest in the Federal Way homicide.

On October 26, 2023, Valley SWAT served a warrant on a residence in Kent and arrested both men for their alleged roles in the recent carjackings. As the carjacking men were in custody on Kent charges, Federal Way detectives continued their homicide investigation. They developed probable cause for the Federal Way homicide.

Federal Way detectives will be referring the case to the King County Prosecutors Office and will recommend that homicide charges be filed on the men.

The men accused of killing the man were in custody within 24 hours of the shooting.