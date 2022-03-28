Federal Way police arrest 4-time felon found with drugs, gun

A passenger in a vehicle was arrested during a traffic stop last week after he was found to have multiple arrest warrants and was in possession of what were suspected to be drugs.

Last week, members of the Federal Way Police Department’s special investigation unit were doing a crime emphasis patrol on Pacific Highway South.

When officers pulled a car over for a traffic violation, one of the passengers was found to have several arrest warrants, including a “no bail” felony warrant from the Washington State Department of Corrections for second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, a felony warrant for attempting to elude police, and a felony warrant for first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

When the man was removed from car and arrested, a stolen loaded pistol was seen where he had been sitting. Police said the man has four felony convictions and is not allowed to possess a gun.

Investigators said he was also in possession of 103 suspected fentanyl pills and suspected methamphetamine.

The man, as well as the driver and another passenger, both of whom also had warrants for their arrests, were all taken to jail.

Federal Way police said when they removed a suspect from the car, this gun was found where he had been sitting.

