Federal Way police asking for public’s help identifying 2 armed robbery suspects

The Federal Way Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two armed robbery suspects.

SUSPECT 1

The first man is believed to be involved in two armed robberies that happened in Federal Way on October 15 and 16. The man allegedly went into two gas stations armed with a gun and demanded cash from employees. The man then fled in an unknown direction.

The man was described by employees as 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a medium build. At the time, the man was wearing mostly black clothing. Police said, because the man displayed a gun, he should be considered armed and dangerous.

SUSPECT 2

Police are also looking for this man who is believed to have robbed a Federal Way business at Southwest 356th and 21st Avenue Southwest on October 16. The man allegedly demanded cash from an employee. The man then fled in a white full-sized SUV toward Northeast Tacoma.

He was described by employees as a Black man, around 6 feet tall, with a medium build. At the time, he was wearing mostly black clothing. His jacket had a red skull logo on the left front.

Police said, because the man displayed a gun, he should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about either incident, call the Federal Way Police Department Tip line at 253-835-6799.











