Federal Way Police Chief demands change after 69-car crime spree

Chief Andy J. Hwang with the Federal Way Police Department is demanding that Washington pursuit laws change following 69 car break-ins that happened from Feb 10 to Feb 11.

He posted an official statement on the department’s Facebook page.

“After the incidents that occurred on the evening of February 10 and the morning of February 11, I feel compelled to reach out to the residents of Federal Way, whom I swore to protect, to explain the frustrations and challenges the men and women in law enforcement face to safeguard our community,” said Hwang.

It all started when officers say they were sent to Dumas Bay Centre after hearing about several vehicles that had been broken into on Feb. 10. Officials say that 21 separate vehicle windows were smashed but only one item was stolen.

The suspects were described as five young men in a possibly stolen vehicle. Around two hours later, another 17 cars were broken into at a local shopping center. After that, four more cars were broken into at an apartment complex.

Police say the crime spree continued the next morning. Ten cars were vandalized at the King County Aquatic Center, and 17 more were broken into at three separate local churches.

“We are confident there are more unreported vehicle prowls,” said a spokesperson. “As the crime spree continued, all available Federal Way patrol units were deployed at various churches and major intersections in an attempt to locate the suspect vehicle and to prevent further victimization of community members.”

Police found the same car in a McDonald’s parking lot with the suspects inside. Officials say the suspects then tried to escape by speeding eastbound on South 348th Street and then Southbound on I-5.

Even though the suspects had caused damage to 69 known vehicles, the officer allowed the suspects to escape capture under the current pursuit law, which prevents officers from pursuing for property crimes, including stolen vehicles,” said Chief Hwang. “This is entirely unacceptable!”

“The suspects have caused thousands of dollars in damage and created dozens of devastated victims,” he continued.

Hwang says the increase in car thefts and other violent crimes is a direct result of the current pursuit laws. He says criminals are becoming more confident as a result of the pursuit laws.

“In more than 36 years as a police officer, I have never seen criminals as emboldened as they are today,” said Hwang. “I am extremely disappointed and concerned that state law allows those who wish to harm others to avoid apprehension, often without consequences, by simply driving away.”

KIRO 7 has reached out to the department for a statement and is waiting to hear back.







