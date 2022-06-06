Federal Way police investigating shooting

The Federal Way Police Department is investigating a shooting that officers discovered after being called to a crash Monday afternoon, police announced.

Officers were called to a crash just before 1 p.m. on Pacific Highway South at South 336th Street.

According to police, one of the involved parties said they were taking a male in his late teens to early 20s to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his back.

When officers arrived, they rendered aid to the wounded male until Fire and Medic personnel got to the scene. He was later taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

The other occupants of the car got away on foot.

Police say that evidence from the scene indicated that the male was shot by another one of the occupants of the car.

Police don’t know when or where the male was shot, or when the group began transporting him to the hospital.

Detectives responded and are assisting with the investigation.

Pacific Highway South was closed for a short period of time but has since reopened.

