Federal Way police seek public's help in finding missing boy, identifying unknown man

The Federal Way Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old boy and identifying an unknown man whom they believe he may be associated with.

Cadence Sellers has been missing since Sunday, June 5. He is Black, 5 feet tall, weighs 105 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

According to police, on Monday, June 6, at around 8:30 p.m., Cadence was seen at the Target in Tukwila near Southcenter Mall. Security footage shows that he may have been associated with an unidentified Black man.

The man was wearing a distinct fanny pack and a baseball cap with the words “That’s it.”

Anyone who has seen Cadence, has information regarding his whereabouts, or who knows the identity of the unknown man, is asked to call 911 or 253-835-2121.

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP