Federal Way streets closed due to officer involved shooting

The Interstate 5 off-ramps to South 317th Street in Federal Way were closed by the Washington State Patrol on Wednesday, due to police activity.

The King County Sheriff’s Office was asked to close the ramps by the WSP.

Chopper 7 flew over the scene, revealing law enforcement vehicles encircled around a SUV resting against a barricade.

A fire truck and ambulance were also on the scene.

According to KIRO 7′s Lauren Donovan, there was a shooting involving an officer.

The incident is currently under investigation.

This is a breaking news story.