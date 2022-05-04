Federal Way streets closed due to officer involved shooting

The Interstate 5 off-ramps to South 317th Street in Federal Way were closed by the Washington State Patrol on Wednesday, due to police activity.

The King County Sheriff’s Office was asked to close the ramps by the WSP.

Chopper 7 flew over the scene, revealing law enforcement vehicles encircled around a SUV resting against a barricade.

A fire truck and ambulance were also on the scene.

According to KIRO 7′s Lauren Donovan, there was a shooting involving an officer.

Crime scene tape wraps around this entire roundabout just off I-5.

You can see a number of King Co Sheriff deputies there in the distance. Squad cars are scattered all over. I’m told we’ll get more details at about 1 PM. @KIRO7Seattle pic.twitter.com/DippmicCp1 — Lauren Donovan (@LaurenKIRO7) May 4, 2022

The incident is currently under investigation.

This is a breaking news story.