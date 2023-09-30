Federal workers face an uncertain future under government shutdown
The countdown clock says that the shutdown is now two days away. A shutdown would mean furloughs and require essential workers to work without pay.
A government shutdown is looming on Oct. 1. Here's how it might affect you personally.
Lawmakers face long odds of averting a government shutdown in just four days.
From travel delays to limited food inspections, a government shutdown would touch millions of Americans.
Markets aren't big fans of government shutdowns, historically.
Investors are trying to game out the effects of a possible government shutdown in three weeks. Past lapses in funding haven't changed the trajectory of the markets in either direction.
Spooky season is here and we're thriving.
Anya Taylor-Joy has sparked discussion after footage showed her speaking Spanish to Jenna Ortega and Rosalía. The post ‘Don’t let other people tell you what you are and what you’re not’: Anya Taylor-Joy speaking Spanish stirs discussion on TikTok appeared first on In The Know.
Joshua Primo was released by the Spurs in October after he allegedly exposed himself repeatedly to the team’s psychologist.
The National Security Agency (NSA) is starting an artificial intelligence security center to safeguard our defense and intelligence systems. This should discourage bad actors from stealing or sabotaging currently-used AI models.
