Federal wrongful death suit filed in Jonathan Price case, memorial walk planned

Oct. 15—As a federal wrongful death lawsuit proceeds against Shaun Lucas and the City of Wolfe City in connection with the shooting death of Jonathan Price, friends and family members are preparing to remember Price next month with a walk across the city.

Jurors in Hunt County found Lucas not guilty last month on a charge of murder, agreeing with defense attorneys who argued that the former Wolfe City police officer was justified in using deadly force against the unarmed Price outside of a convenience store in the city on the night of Oct. 3, 2020.

Before the criminal trial began, Marcella Louis, Price's mother, had filed a wrongful death civil suit with the U.S. District Court in Dallas.

The civil complaint, presented by attorney John J Coyle of Philadelphia, raises claims under the Texas Wrongful Death and Survivor statutes. It seeks damages for financial contributions and the loss of future services, as well as medical bills and expenses, funeral and burial expenses, loss of potential income, pain and suffering, and emotional distress.

The claims against the city of Wolfe City also allege violations of Price's Fourth Amendment rights.

"Mr. Price made no indication of aggression or resistance and posed no danger to Officer Lucas at the time he was tased," the suit states. "There was no justification for Officer Lucas to use lethal force against Mr. Price."

Coyle claimed the shooting not only caused undue hardship to Price, but to the entire city.

"The death ... had not only devastated his friends and family, but also sent shockwaves through the close-knit community of Wolfe City," he said.

Attorney Daniel Ray, who serves as the general legal counsel for Wolfe City, declined comment when asked about the suit but referred to a formal response filed Sept. 30 Dallas attorney Darrell G-M Noga, which argues that the city has governmental immunity against such claims.

Robert Rogers, the attorney who represented Lucas in the criminal case, said he was not representing him in the federal civil action. Lucas could not be reached for comment.

Facts established during a Department of Public Safety investigation and at the murder trial indicated that as Lucas arrived at the location in reference to a reported disturbance and possible fight in progress, Price approached Lucas and extended his hand, asking "you doing good?" multiple times. Lucas said he believed Price was intoxicated and attempted to detain him. He grabbed his arm and used verbal commands to no avail. Lucas eventually deployed a Taser on Price, but it was not effective at subduing him.

Price appeared to reach out and grab the end of the Taser, and Lucas shot Price four times in the upper torso. Price died later at the Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville.

As of Friday morning, a memorial walk was being organized in Price's memory, according to a post on Facebook. The initial post did not indicate that a place or precise time had been scheduled for the event. However, it stated that Jonathan's Birthday Walk is planned for Nov. 5. More than two dozen people posted that they would be attending and 32 more expressed interest.