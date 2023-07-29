Federalcomplaintcharges brother of Aaron Hernandez, D.J., with threatening, stalking

Jul. 28—Bristol police said he had made a post to social media indicating that he planned to kill a woman he had been involved in a relationship with and was "coming for her family," according to the arrest report. Bristol officers took Hernandez into custody after a sergeant fired his Taser.

The U.S. attorney's office, the FBI and the Bristol Police Department announced the federal charges Friday afternoon, and Hernandez appeared in federal court in Hartford, the U.S. attorney's office said.

The criminal complaint charges Hernandez with transmitting interstate communications containing a threat to injure, and with interstate stalking. If found guilty, each charge carries a sentence of up to five years in prison.

The complaint alleges that on July 6 and 7, Hernandez communicated with someone through Facebook Messenger "and made multiple statements threatening to carry out a shooting incident at UConn," the U.S. attorney's office said in a news release Friday.

In one message, he recommended the individual stay far away from the school "because when I go I'm taking down everything." He noted in the message that he didn't care who got "caught in the crossfire," according to the U.S. attorney's office.

"I've died for years now and now it's others people turn," the message continued, according to the U.S. attorney's office. "I'm prepared to give my life. So if I don't get to see you on the outside know I love you always Not all shootings are bad I'm realizing. Some are necessary for change to happen."

Hernandez's vehicle was seen on the UConn campus on July 7, the federal complaint alleges.

According to an arrest report for his state charges, Hernandez told a victim that he went to UConn and Brown University in Providence, R.I., on July 7 to "map the schools out."

Hernandez was supposed to appear in court that day for a breach of peace charge stemming from a March incident at ESPN. A judge ordered his rearrest, and he was taken into custody on July 14. He was released again on a written promise to return to court at later date.

On July 18 and 19, Hernandez made multiple Facebook posts threatening to harm or kill three individuals who reside out of state, the U.S. attorney's office said.

Then, on July 19, the U.S. attorney's office said, Hernandez sent a text to a victim with another threat.

"We're taking lives if s— isn't paid up," he is accused of saying, according to the U.S. attorney's office. "It's been years in planning just taking notes, names and locations. They talked their way into this and it's almost point game. I know we don't play in my family. If we have to take lives or buildings we will. So just letting you know so you can be prepared for a media circus one way or another."

