Federalinvestigatorshave now charged 8 Connecticut residents in wake of Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol

Jul. 18—Before federal agents arrested Markey, they spent months reviewing video from the riot, comparing images with other government records. Similar investigations have led to charges filed against 1,069 people. The riot left public spaces and legislative offices in shambles, and forced then-Vice President Mike Pence, senators, representatives and their staff to flee for safety.

"This shows that now, two-and-a-half years after the fact, that you can run but you can't hide," said Ronald Schurin, a retired professor of political science at UConn. "For the past two and a half years there have been people like Tucker Carlson who've claimed that January 6 was just 'a political demonstration that got out of hand.' And Donald Trump himself keeps saying that this was a group of patriots exercising their rights to free speech and demonstration. The charges in this complaint show that January 6 represented a violent attack on the processes of democratic government and was a very a dark day in the nation's history."

The allegations against Markey are the most-serious since Patrick McCaughey of Ridgefield was sentenced in April to more than seven years in prison for assaulting officers in the riot. Markey faces both felony and misdemeanor counts in the breach, when thousands of supporters of Donald J. Trump, encouraged by him to march on the Capitol, stormed the seat of U.S. lawmaking, engulfing an under-manned security force before briefly taking over the building.

"Investigations take time, so it is not surprising that arrests are still being made," said Gayle Alberda, a professor of political science at Fairfield University, who also teaches about civic engagement.

"Jan. 6th was a stress test for US democracy," she said. "As each person that committed a crime is brought to justice, it ensures that the integrity of our electoral system and our democracy prevail. With the 2024 election around the corner all eyes are paying attention to these investigations and their outcomes. Even though investigations like this take time, and those who committed those crimes are being brought to justice, it allows citizens to rest assured for future elections."

The FBI investigation charges that Markey confronted and assaulted at least five officers, shouting at one point "Oath breaker. Oath breaker. You're not doing your f---ing job. Listen! I fought for this f---ing country."

Markey was first identified in August of 2021, through a response the FBI's request for tips, which resulted in a visit to Markey's place of employment, according to FBI testimony signed by U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia M. Faruqui. Video images show a white male with dark brown hair wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt with white lettering along the left arm sleeve, and a black and grey hat with a white logo on the front left side.

Markey faces numerous charges, including assaulting a federal officer with a deadly or dangerous weapon and obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder.

Most state residents snared in the riot's aftermath faced more-minor misdemeanor charges, such as Jean Lavin of Canterbury, who along with her daughter, Carla Krzywicki, pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a restricted government building. They were each sentenced to 10 days in prison, 36 months of probation and 60 days of home detention.

Cases against other state residents include:

Jeremy Baouche of New London, who pleaded guilty to parading and demonstrating and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, 24 months supervised release and ordered to pay a $500 fine.

— Richard Crosby Jr. of Harwinton who pleaded not guilty to obstructing an official proceeding and has a court date in late September.

— Victoria Bergeson and Maurcio Mendez of Groton, who pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor unlawful entry charges and whose cases are pending.

A New Haven-based FBI agent reviewed a variety of video footage of Markey and compared it to both his passport and Connecticut driver's license photographs to allegedly make the identification.

Markey was arrested in Wolcott. The criminal information indicates that at about 4 p.m. on Jan. 6, Markey was with others who had pushed through exterior barriers and confronted Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police officers in a position near the lower-west exterior door to the Capitol — a spot referred to as the "tunnel," where the officers had retreated from the lower west terrace after being overrun by the Trump supporters. Rioters then attacked the police line.

"Video footage shows Markey pushing himself toward the police line, raising the baton, and striking at law enforcement," the FBI agent wrote. Court documents say that Markey allegedly struck these officers in the face and head. "Markey then loses the baton but continues to strike at police with his fists. Several seconds later, another rioter would join Markey on top of the mob to join the assault on the police."

Markey allegedly pulled and kicked at a police riot shield, and when a Metropolitan Police officer attempted to block him with a wooden pole, Markey pulled it away and used it to assault police until the weapon snapped. He then departed the scene.

