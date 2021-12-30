Federalist editor sees little impact from Maxwell verdict on Prince Andrew case





Emily Jashinsky, culture editor at The Federalist, said Ghislaine Maxwell's conviction on charges involving underage sex is likely to have little impact on other allegations against Prince Andrew, who was also associated with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

During a segment on Hill.TV's "Rising" on Thursday, co-host Kim Iversen asked Jashinsky if Maxwell's conviction on charges that she groomed and trafficked underage girls for Epstein would "spell doom" for the royal family member.

"No, I don't ... I think it should, but I don't think it will. And I think that's the big takeaway from this entire trial is that the allegations that will never make it to court ... those are the ones that are the most telling," Jashinsky replied.

"Like we're seeing the tip of the iceberg right now. And we sort of have an indication that there's something under the water that's much bigger, but we can't really see it. And this trial didn't do a whole lot to bring that forward," she later added.

Jashinsky asserted that "Prince Andrew is another one who I think the system finds a way to protect itself time and again."

A jury on Wednesday found Maxwell guilty on five of six counts, including charges that she helped transport underage girls for sex. Four women testified during the trial, describing abuse they faced.

Prince Andrew, who has acknowledged that he had an "ill-judged association" with Epstein, faces a lawsuit from a woman named Virginia Giuffre who alleges she was also abused by Epstein and forced to have sex with the Duke of York when she was under the age of 18.

Prince Andrew has denied the allegations and has pushed to have the lawsuit thrown out.

Jashinsky said Thursday it was positive that Maxwell was found guilty on five counts, but suggested that other victims tied to Epstein may not also find justice.