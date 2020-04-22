Federated Healthcare Supply Acquires Cole Medical

ASTON, Pa., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Healthcare Supply Holdings, Inc. ("FHS") announced that it has acquired Cole Medical, Inc. The deal marks the fourth add-on acquisition in the last two years for the FHS platform, joining Grogan's (Lexington, KY), eMed Healthcare (Little Rock, AR) and T-Plex (St. Louis, MO). Sykesville, Maryland-based Cole Medical is a leading supplier of medical and surgical supplies and capital equipment to physician offices, ambulatory surgery centers and other alternate site healthcare providers in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Marty Cole will remain active with FHS. Financial terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.
FHS is one of the largest independent healthcare distributors focusing primarily on the non-acute market in the U.S. We believe that independent distributors are stronger when we come together and work as one. The company offers products, capital equipment, services, and technology and supply chain solutions to the entire continuum of care with divisions and experienced professionals dedicated to: physician offices, clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, long term care facilities, rural hospitals, community health centers, occupational health, correctional healthcare, EMS, labs, government facilities, home care, hospice, schools and universities, and pharmacies. The company currently has locations in Aston, PA, Lexington, KY, Little Rock, AR, St. Louis, MO, Sykesville, MD and is looking at growth opportunities. To learn more, visit: www.fedhs.com
